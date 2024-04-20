Tesla installing Cybertruck accelerator pedal fixes

By

Tesla has already started fixing Cybertruck units following a recent recall due to an issue with the accelerator pedal.

After Tesla put a pause on Cybertruck deliveries and canceled customer appointments last weekend, a recall notice was issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) due to a problem with the accelerator pedal. Following the recall, Tesla has already started installing fixes on some Cybertrucks, as highlighted by a few customers in the last couple of days.

On Saturday, Tesla was fixing the issue for some owners at the Cyber Takeover Cybertruck meetup event at its store in Long Beach, California. The problem was fixed by the technicians simply installing a small rivet beneath the pedal. The issue takes just 35 seconds in one video, as can be seen in the video below.

Here is the @cybertruck 35 second recall fix at the Cyber takeover event pic.twitter.com/XGsINAEFHQ — Aaron Cash (@aaronjcash) April 20, 2024

In addition to those having the pedal fixed at the Cyber Takeover event, another owner in Virginia posted on Facebook on Thursday, saying that he was able to pick their Cybertruck up after the cancellation of his delivery appointment last weekend.

In the post, owner Jim McGlone also writes that Tesla installed a small rivet at the bottom of the accelerator pedal, which will hold the cover in place for the time being. McGlone adds that Tesla also plans to design and ship a new pedal to owners at some point.

You can see his photo of the pedal following the temporary fix below.

Following the delivery pause, CEO Elon Musk noted that there had been no injuries or accidents from the issue, adding that Tesla was “just being very cautious” with the recall.

Tesla is currently ramping up Cybertruck production at its Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, and the company delivered a total of 2,803 units of the vehicle in the first quarter, according to data from Cox Automotive.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send your tips to us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla installing Cybertruck accelerator pedal fixes