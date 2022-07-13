Rivian and XPEL to offer factory direct paint protection film to R1 customers

By

Rivian chose XPEL, Inc. as an exclusive supplier for its new paint protection film (PPF) factory direct program.

“We’re pleased to have this opportunity to bring our proprietary design methodology and state-of-the-art paint protection films to Rivian customers as the exclusive supplier of factory direct PPF for their R1T and R1S vehicles,” said Tim Hartt, Vice President – Technical Operations & OEM of XPEL.

“We are the leader in advanced OEM level PPF solutions, and we look forward to leveraging our experience as a tier 1 supplier working with premium automotive brands to introduce XPEL products to Rivian and their customers,” Hartt.

XPEL is based in San Antonio, Texas, and specializes in paint protection film, automotive wind tint, architectural flat glass film, anti-microbial film, and more. Paint protection film would be a good investment for adventurous R1T and R1S owners, saving their paint jobs from scratches and blemishes.

The PPF specialist will offer Rivian customers who order new R1T and R1S models beginning late 2022 with paint protection film options.

Rivian plans to offer two PPF packages: Front Gloss Paint Guard and Full Body Paint Guard. The EV automaker and XPEL worked together on the PPF packages. XPEL will operate an installation facility near Rivian’s assembly plant in Normal, Illinois.

