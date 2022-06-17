Rivian’s Normal, Il plant to deliver vehicles charged with on-site wind turbine

By

Rivian R1 vehicles coming from the company’s Normal, Il plant will soon be delivered to customers with a battery fully charged from wind energy. This is due to the company’s plans to build a large-scale wind turbine at its Normal site.

The wind turbine is the latest sustainable energy project from Rivian, and it supports the company’s long-term vision on renewables. Earlier this year, the electric truck maker also installed a 783 kW solar canopy that’s poised to start generating electricity later this summer.

The turbine will have a capacity of at least 2.8 MW. This should make the facility capable of generating almost 10 million KWh of electricity per year, which should be enough to power 890 average American homes. Over its expected 25-year lifetime, the wind turbine could avoid about 177,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions.

Andrew Peterman, Rivian Director of Renewable Energy, expressed his excitement about the project in a press release.

“To us, our job isn’t done when our vehicles come off the line. While we’re working hard to help electrify transportation, we’re also pushing to accelerate the shift to carbon-free electricity for all. This wind turbine is an early step on that path, and it’s also a beacon of our vision for a clean energy future,” Peterman said.

Rivian’s proposed wind turbine would stand at least 510 feet tall with white, non-reflective blades. The turbine would be built on the east side of the Normal campus, inside the facility’s test track. Rivian is making a point to ensure that the wind turbine would not be disruptive, with the company expecting the installation to average 35 decibels and reach a maximum of 42 decibels only.

Rivian is partnering with Apex Clean Energy to construct the Normal, Il plant’s wind turbine. Apex, which is based in Virginia, is a renewable energy development with extensive experience with sustainable projects across the United States, including a 500-MW wind facility in Illinois.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Rivian’s Normal, Il plant to deliver vehicles charged with on-site wind turbine