The United States Federal Communication Commission (FCC) granted Starlink a US commercial license for Direct-to-Cell (Starlink Cellular) operations.

“In this Order and Authorization (Order), we grant in part and defer in part, with conditions, the application, as amended, of Space Exploration Holdings, LLC (SpaceX) to construct, deploy, and operate a constellation of second-generation non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) fixed-satellite service (FSS) satellites, known as its Gen2 Starlink constellation (SpaceX Gen2 Application, as amended).

“We also grant in part and defer in part, with conditions, SpaceX’s modification application, as amended, to provide Supplemental Coverage from Space (SCS) within the United States and to operate on certain frequency bands for the purpose of performing direct-to-cellular (direct-to-cell)2 operations outside the United States using its previously authorized 7,500 Gen2 Starlink satellites (SpaceX SCS Modification Application and SpaceX SCS Modification Amendment)3 and grant SpaceX’s modification application to operate using V-band frequencies at altitudes ranging from 340 km to 360 km (SpaceX Vband Modification Application),” said the FCC.

The FCC granted SpaceX and T-Mobile Special Temporary Authority (STA) to provide Starlink Direct-to-Cell services over areas hit by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Starlink Cellular provided invaluable services in the aftermath of the hurricanes, helping communities recover.

Earlier this month, SpaceX reported 270,000 mobile phones connected to Starlink Direct-to-Cellular as soon as service was available in states hit by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Keep in mind that all of those mobile phones are only T-Mobile subscribers. Other cellular providers would not be included in SpaceX numbers–yet.

