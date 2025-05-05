SpaceX’s Starlink saw an unprecedented demand in Spain and Portugal during a historic blackout, as mobile and internet users turned to the service amid widespread telecom disruptions.

The Iberian Peninsula’s power outage exposed vulnerabilities in traditional networks, driving a 35% surge in Starlink usage, with Spain recording a 60% increase above average by April 29, according to data analyzed by FT.

Ookla’s internet access analysis revealed record Starlink use, with thousands of users relying on the service. Traditional mobile coverage in Spain and Portugal faltered, with network consistency dropping to half its normal rate on April 28, as thousands of mobile antennas lost power.

“Too many people were trying to access too few resources. That’s why during the recovery phase it was hard to get connectivity stable,” said Claudio Fiandrino, a researcher at IMDEA Networks Institute in Madrid.

Vodafone España reported that backup generators activated at 70% of its sites, yet regions like Galicia and Murcia saw mobile traffic plummet to 20% by nightfall. Telefónica, prioritizing emergency services and hospitals, restored 95% of its network within 24 hours and full normality by May 1. Starlink’s coverage was strained by increased demand, but remained operational, connecting to ground stations in Italy when Spanish sites failed.

The blackout, the worst in Spain and Portugal’s history, saw 60% of Spain’s power demand vanish in seconds. Experts beclieve the historic blackout could be linked to the grid’s inability to handle excessive solar power.

Spain’s grid operator, Red Eléctrica, has not pinpointed the cause or outlined preventive measures. The incident has sparked calls for more resilient mobile networks in Spain.

Starlink’s reliability during the crisis underscores its growing role in bridging connectivity gaps. As Spain and Portugal recover, the blackout highlights the need for robust telecom infrastructure, with Starlink proving a critical lifeline when traditional networks falter.