SpaceX
Starlink shines in Spain & Portugal during historic blackout crisis
SpaceX’s Starlink saw an unprecedented demand in Spain and Portugal during a historic blackout, as mobile and internet users turned to the service amid widespread telecom disruptions.
The Iberian Peninsula’s power outage exposed vulnerabilities in traditional networks, driving a 35% surge in Starlink usage, with Spain recording a 60% increase above average by April 29, according to data analyzed by FT.
Ookla’s internet access analysis revealed record Starlink use, with thousands of users relying on the service. Traditional mobile coverage in Spain and Portugal faltered, with network consistency dropping to half its normal rate on April 28, as thousands of mobile antennas lost power.
“Too many people were trying to access too few resources. That’s why during the recovery phase it was hard to get connectivity stable,” said Claudio Fiandrino, a researcher at IMDEA Networks Institute in Madrid.
Vodafone España reported that backup generators activated at 70% of its sites, yet regions like Galicia and Murcia saw mobile traffic plummet to 20% by nightfall. Telefónica, prioritizing emergency services and hospitals, restored 95% of its network within 24 hours and full normality by May 1. Starlink’s coverage was strained by increased demand, but remained operational, connecting to ground stations in Italy when Spanish sites failed.
The blackout, the worst in Spain and Portugal’s history, saw 60% of Spain’s power demand vanish in seconds. Experts beclieve the historic blackout could be linked to the grid’s inability to handle excessive solar power.
Spain’s grid operator, Red Eléctrica, has not pinpointed the cause or outlined preventive measures. The incident has sparked calls for more resilient mobile networks in Spain.
Starlink’s reliability during the crisis underscores its growing role in bridging connectivity gaps. As Spain and Portugal recover, the blackout highlights the need for robust telecom infrastructure, with Starlink proving a critical lifeline when traditional networks falter.
News
SpaceX nails official Starbase City designation
SpaceX’s Starbase has officially become a city following a decisive vote over the weekend. Starbase City officials seeks to increase SpaceX launches from five to 25 annually.
On Saturday, eligible residents—mostly SpaceX employees—voted 212 to 6 to incorporate a 1.6-square-mile patch of Cameron County, Texas, as the municipality of Starbase, according to results published by the county.
Starbase serves as the launch site for SpaceX’s rocket program, which holds contracts with NASA and the Department of Defense to return astronauts to the moon and eventually reach Mars. The new Starbase city is led by Mayor Bobby Peden, SpaceX’s vice president of Texas test and launch operations. Starbase City also has two commissioners with ties to SpaceX, who will oversee planning, taxation, and local governance. Starbase’s new Type C city status allows a property tax of up to 1.5%, per the Texas Municipal League.
Since SpaceX began acquiring land in 2012, Starbase has transformed from a sparsely populated area into a hub with company housing, facilities, a road named Memes Street, and even a giant bust of Elon Musk. The company’s investment has earned support from local officials for boosting jobs, but creating a company town has sparked some debate.
Proposed Texas legislation could grant Starbase’s government officials the authority to close a local highway and restrict access to Boca Chica Beach and State Park during launches. The proposal was opposed by Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino, Jr., who argues that beach access should remain under the control of Cameron County.
SpaceX is also seeking federal approval to increase annual launches from five to 25, with officials arguing that city-controlled beach closures would streamline operations.
“We need the ability to grow Starbase as a community,” wrote Starbase General Manager Kathryn Lueders in a 2024 letter to local officials. Lueders noted that SpaceX already manages roads, utilities, schooling, and medical care. Critics warn that shifting authority to Starbase could limit public access to recreational areas.
As Starbase takes shape, its galactic identity underscores SpaceX’s bold vision. Yet, the balance between company control and public access remains a point of contention, with implications for South Texas and beyond.
News
T-Mobile’s Starlink cellular doubles as free 5G trial for rival users
T-Mobile’s Starlink cellular is set to deliver satellite connectivity to users on rival carriers. The Starlink cellular beta program could double as a free trial for T-Mobile’s 5G network, blending space-based innovation with a strategic push to attract new customers. T-Mobile’s Starlink cellular service will launch soon, aiming to showcase both Starlink’s capabilities and T-Mobile’s terrestrial network.
“The wait is almost over,” T-Mobile announced in a Wednesday email to those who signed up for free beta access to the cellular Starlink service. “Our phone partners have been hustling to get more phones satellite-optimized, and in just a couple weeks, you’ll be invited to the beta.”
The Starlink cellular program includes “50GB of high-speed data and unlimited texts,” offering a robust test of T-Mobile’s 5G network alongside Starlink’s satellite connectivity. This package mirrors T-Mobile’s existing three-month free trial, which provides 50GB of premium mobile data via eSIM, allowing users to try T-Mobile without switching from their current provider.
Starlink cellular’s availability to rival carrier users via eSIM is a key draw, enabling seamless access to T-Mobile’s network and Starlink’s satellite service. T-Mobile sweetens the deal with perks like “$5 movie tickets, 25% off concert tickets, travel discounts, and T-Mobile Tuesdays for free stuff and great perks every week.” These incentives underscore T-Mobile’s strategy to convert beta testers into full-time customers.
Last week, T-Mobile reduced Starlink cellular’s price to $10 per month for both its customers and those on rival carriers, enhancing affordability. The company’s exclusive U.S. partnership with SpaceX gives it a head start in satellite connectivity. Meanwhile, competitors AT&T and Verizon, collaborating with AST SpaceMobile, may lag by a year or two due to fewer satellites.
By offering rival carrier users a free trial of its 5G network through the Starlink cellular beta program, T-Mobile positions itself as a leader in terrestrial and satellite connectivity. The initiative highlights the potential of SpaceX’s Starlink and leverages T-Mobile’s network strengths to capture a broader market, setting the stage for a new era of hybrid connectivity.
News
SpaceX set to launch Axiom’s mission for diabetes research on the ISS
Axiom’s Ax-4 will test CGMs & insulin stability in microgravity—potentially reshaping diabetes care for Earth & future astronauts.
Axiom Space’s Ax-4 mission is set to launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Ax-4 will advance diabetes research in microgravity, marking a milestone for astronaut health.
Axiom Space’s fourth crewed mission is scheduled to launch with SpaceX on May 29 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Ax-4 mission will carry a diverse crew and a record-breaking scientific payload to the International Space Station (ISS).
The Ax-4 crew is led by Axiom’s Peggy Whitson and includes Shubhanshu Shukla from India, Sławosz Uznański from the European Space Agency, and Tibor Kapu from Hungary. The mission represents firsts for India, Hungary, and Poland, with Uznański being Poland’s first astronaut in over 40 years.
Ax-4 will conduct nearly 60 science investigations from 31 countries during its two-week ISS stay. A key focus is the “Suite Ride” initiative, a collaboration with Burjeel Holdings to study diabetes management in microgravity.
“The effort marks a significant milestone in the long-term goal of supporting future astronauts with insulin-dependent diabetes (IDDM), a condition historically deemed disqualifying for spaceflight,” Axiom noted. The mission will test Continuous Glucose Monitors (CGMs) and insulin stability to assess their performance in space.
Axiom explained that testing the behavior of CGMs and insulin delivery technologies in microgravity and observing circadian rhythm disruption could help diabetes experts understand how CGMs and insulin pens can improve diabetes monitoring and care in remote or underserved areas on Earth. The research could benefit diabetes management in isolated regions like oil rigs or rural areas.
The mission’s findings on insulin exposure and CGM performance could pave the way for astronauts with diabetes to safely participate in spaceflight. As Axiom and SpaceX push boundaries, Ax-4’s diabetes research underscores the potential for space-based innovations to transform healthcare on Earth and beyond.
