SpaceX Falcon 9 launches Telkomsat satellite for Indonesia

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Tuesday, equipped with a satellite for Indonesia known as “Telkomsat,” which aims to increase broadband internet access.

The Telkomsat HTS 113BT satellite officially lifted off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station yesterday at 3:11 p.m. EST with assistance from SpaceX’s Falcon 9.

Initially, some expected delays due to windy conditions. But as the projected launch time neared, it was determined that the rocket could safely liftoff with Merah Putih 2, the simplified name of the satellite, equipped.

The Falcon 9 first-stage booster that made the mission possible is tagged with tail number B1067. It was this specific booster’s 17th flight, with past missions including Crew-3, Crew-4, and two Cargo Dragon spacecraft missions that took flight to the ISS.

It also launched a separate Indonesian communications satellite in June 2023, known as PSN Satria, according to SpaceFlightNow.

Merah Putih 2 deployed from the Falcon 9 second stage just over 34 minutes into the flight.

Meanwhile, the first-stage booster landed on droneship “Just Read the Instructions” just eight and a half minutes after liftoff.

It has been a busy week for SpaceX, as over the past seven days, it has had four launches, with three coming last Thursday.

SpaceX launched Falcon 9 for the 300th time on Thursday evening as it lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, carrying 22 Starlink satellites.

It also launched a United States Space Force mission and the IM-1 from Intuitive Machines within the same 24-hour span.

