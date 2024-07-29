SpaceX returns to form with back-to-back successful Starlink launches

By

SpaceX has returned to its usual form after it completed two successful back-to-back Starlink launches this past weekend.

The company regained its footing following a launch failure on July 11.

SpaceX launched both missions on Sunday morning as Starlink satellites made it to low-Earth orbit. They both took place just one day after SpaceX took Falcon 9 back to flight with a Saturday morning launch, its first since the July 11 anomaly.

SpaceX’s first Starlink launch of the weekend took place at 1:09 a.m. EDT on Sunday, as a Falcon 9 rocket took 23 Starlink high-speed internet satellites to orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

This was the 14th mission for this Falcon 9 first stage and the 300th reflight of a SpaceX booster overall, according to Space.com.

This is Falcon! Our 300th reflight of a booster delivers 23 @Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit pic.twitter.com/K8cr7MAr47 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 28, 2024

The follow-up flight occurred at 5:22 a.m. EDT, but this Falcon 9 took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. This flight equipped 21 Starlink high-speed internet satellites, 13 of which were capable of Direct-to-Cell service:

The missions were successful, SpaceX confirmed on X:

Falcon 9 delivers 21 @Starlink satellites to orbit from California pic.twitter.com/ThAKkPpVF1 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 28, 2024

The launches should bring closure to any concerns some may have about SpaceX’s launches, as the July 11 anomaly still is on the minds of some. It marked the first failure for a Falcon 9 since June 2015.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is still investigating the failure, which was caused by a liquid oxygen leak. SpaceX requested permission to launch the rocket on July 15:

“The FAA is reviewing the request and will be guided by data and safety at every step of the process. The FAA is responsible for and committed to protecting the public during commercial space transportation launch and reentry operations. The FAA is reviewing the request and will be guided by data and safety at every step of the process.”

SpaceX issued an anomaly update last week, stating:

“SpaceX engineering teams have performed a comprehensive and thorough review of all SpaceX vehicles and ground systems to ensure we are putting our best foot forward as we return to flight. For near term Falcon launches, the failed sense line and sensor on the second stage engine will be removed. The sensor is not used by the flight safety system and can be covered by alternate sensors already present on the engine.”

