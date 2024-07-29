By

A Tesla Model S Plaid has set a new quarter-mile run record for the electric vehicle (EV) model, as highlighted by one drag racing channel this week.

On Monday, DragTimes posted on X about the record, in which the Model S Plaid reached an 8.56-second quarter-mile time at a speed of 162 mph. The time outpaces previous record holders for the Model S Plaid, which included an 8.714-second run from a tuned version of the EV, and an 8.73-second run from another Plaid.

In the Monday run, the Tesla also reached a 0-60mph time of 1.88 seconds and an eighth-mile speed of 5.57 seconds at 130.46 mph. You can check out the record-clinching Model S Plaid run below.

In the post, DragTimes also tagged Elon Musk, asking if “this is what the new roadster will run,” referring to Tesla’s upcoming and highly anticipated next-generation Roadster. Last week, Musk said that the next-gen Roadster would begin production next year, though it’s been delayed for several years by this point.

For the time being, the Model S Plaid will have to remain the world’s quickest production car, though Musk has said Tesla is aiming for a sub-one-second 0-60 mph launch with the Roadster, along with the EV being a collaboration with SpaceX.

Despite its much lower price tag, the Model S Plaid has nearly kept up with many of its more expensive competitors, such as the $2.4 million Rimac Neverra hypercar and the $249,000 Lucid Air Sapphire.

In May, for example, a Model S Plaid faced off against the $600,000 Lamborghini Revuelto and won, though the Tesla vehicle has a starting price of just $89,990 at the time of writing. Unmodified Model S Plaid units come with three motors boasting 1,020 horsepower, and Tesla guarantees a quarter-mile time of 9.23 seconds a 155 mph, along with a 1.99-second 0-60 mph launch.

