Tesla is set to start rolling out its latest point version of the Full Self-Driving (FSD) software to a wider group of customers, as stated by CEO Elon Musk this week.

After Tesla’s FSD Supervised v12.5.1 began rolling out to a select few customers over the weekend, Musk confirmed on Monday that the version would be starting a wider release today. He also explained last week that the FSD version would first be deployed to Model Y units with HW4 before expanding to additional vehicles.

FSD 12.5.1 starts wide release today. Please connect your Tesla to WiFi to receive the update. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2024

Musk also clarified on Monday when HW3-equipped vehicles would be getting the update, saying that the estimated rollout for these vehicles was about 10 days away due to it needing to be separately validated.

It takes considerable software effort to optimize the code enough to run on HW3. It also needs to be validated separately. Estimated rollout is about 10 days. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2024

Although the Cybertruck is expected to get FSD with version 12.5, and Tesla will start deploying FSD v12.5.1 to additional vehicles this week, Musk confirmed on Sunday that it will still be another two to four weeks before the software makes it to Tesla’s newest EV. He did go so far as to say that the Cybertruck should get FSD sometime in August, though he added that he isn’t sure about the exact timing for the release.

Along with FSD v12.5 debuting the software for the Cybertruck, v12.5.1 also includes additional changes, such as the upgrading of the highway stack and combination with city driving into a single stack, the addition of Actual Smart Summon, and support for driver monitoring with sunglasses without the nag.

Musk has also noted that 12.5 has five times as many parameters as 12.4, and Autopilot Director Ashok Elluswamy has said there was a huge focus on improving safety and smoothness with the version.

“One of my personal tests is to not spill an open cup of coffee while on FSD,” Elluswamy wrote on X last week. “12.5 was the first version where I was able to do that for 30 min long drives.”

