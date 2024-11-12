SpaceX sends 24 more Starlink satellites into orbit

By

SpaceX sent 24 more Starlink high-speed internet satellites into orbit on Monday, launching a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) in Florida.

The launch occurred at 4:23 p.m. ET on Monday, with a Falcon 9 with tail number B1080 taking off from Cape Canaveral.

It was the 12th flight for this specific first-stage booster, and was previously responsible for the Euclid, Axiom-2, Axiom-3, Cygnus NG-21, SES 24, and CRS-30 missions.

It has now launched six Starlink missions, as well.

Falcon 9 delivers 24 @Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida pic.twitter.com/Vq5n538ORd — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 11, 2024

The Starlink 6-69 mission was set to launch on Sunday, but SpaceX decided to scrub the launch in favor of Monday due to weather.

The Starlink satellites heading to low-Earth orbit on this launch were of the V2 Mini variety. This is only the second time SpaceX has chosen to launch 24 total satellites with a single mission. In the past, it has routinely launched 23 satellites.

Just about eight minutes after liftoff, the B1080 tail landed on the ‘A Shortfall of Gravitas’ droneship, the pad’s 84th landing.

SpaceX is nearing its goal of 144 total missions for the year. This was the 108th Falcon 9 launch of 2024. The launch prior to this one in Florida was that of Starlink 6-69 as well, but this takeoff was from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California and took place on Friday:

Amazing work by the @SpaceX west coast team on launch #37(!!!) from Vandenberg this year. We are so thankful for our amazing partnership with the @SLDelta30, @SpaceForceDoD, and @DeptofDefense. So much effort from all parties went into clearing the way for increased launch… https://t.co/sZERa6JdAr — Kiko Dontchev (@TurkeyBeaver) November 9, 2024

Next on the agenda will be a few more Starlink launches that are set to take off before the end of the week. The company is also looking toward the sixth Starship test flight in the coming weeks. CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday that it would be coming soon.

As of now, the earliest expected date that IFT-6 would launch is next Monday, November 18.

Launching on this date will require SpaceX to obtain all necessary FAA licenses.

