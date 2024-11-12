By

Waymo, the self-driving arm of Google parent company Alphabet, has officially opened its driverless ride-hailing to the public in Los Angeles, after the company expanded to the Southern California city earlier this year.

On Tuesday, Waymo announced in a press release that its Waymo One self-driving taxi service is now open to anyone in LA, offering its ride-hailing services 24 hours a day. Riders will no longer need to join a waitlist to take rides in Waymo’s self-driving vehicles across 80 square miles of LA County, coming after the company first expanded to the city in August.

In that time, almost 300,000 users joined the company’s waitlist, and Waymo says that rides were rated an average of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Of the riders who were surveyed, 98 percent also said that that they were satisfied with the service, while 96 percent said that they found it to be useful.

“Now is an exciting time to welcome everyone in Los Angeles along for the ride,” said Tekedra Mawakana, Waymo’s Co-CEO. “Our service has matured quickly and our riders are embracing the many benefits of fully autonomous driving. We’re so grateful to all of our first riders in LA, and we can’t wait to serve more riders soon.”

The company also announced that it will be the Official Ride-Hail Partner of the LA Auto Show running from November 22 to December 1.

Waymo One services in San Francisco and Phoenix

Waymo has also been offering ride-hailing services in both San Francisco and Phoenix, and it was initially approved to expand to Los Angeles in March after applying in January. In June, Waymo dropped its waitlist for riders in San Francisco, along with multiple expansions to additional parts of the Bay Area throughout this year.

Last month, Waymo closed on its most recent funding round valued at $5.6 billion, reportedly bringing the company’s total valuation to over $45 billion.

