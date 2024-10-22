SpaceX launches non-Starlink internet satellites, but don’t be confused

By

SpaceX launched non-Starlink internet satellites owned by Eutelsat, but there is no reason to be confused.

Eutelsat’s OneWeb satellite internet service is not a direct competitor to Starlink, but CEO Elon Musk did recognize the company as a “competitor.”

SpaceX just launched a competing satellite constellation to Starlink. Same price as other customers. No favoritism to our own system. https://t.co/JLGxo3WA3e — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2024

The Launch

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Sunday at 1:13 a.m. EDT, or 10:13 p.m. PDT Saturday.

The Falcon 9 was launching the last batch of Eutelsat OneWeb’s V1 satellites, expanding on its constellation that helps offer internet across various areas.

SpaceX said this was the seventh flight of this particular Falcon 9 first-stage booster. It has launched five Starlink and one USSF-62 missions in the past.

Falcon 9 launches the @EutelsatGroup OneWeb Launch 20 mission to orbit from California pic.twitter.com/BwzM1es2Aq — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 20, 2024

Starlink vs. Eutelsat OneWeb

Starlink and Eutelsat OneWeb are not direct competitors, and they serve completely different purposes.

Starlink is made for residential and small businesses in areas where high-speed internet is not necessarily available. It has been used in maritime applications as well, as several cruise and logistics companies have equipped Starlink on their ships to make internet easily accessible for customers and employees. It has also been installed on several airlines, as companies are using it to combat ineffective access with slow speeds.

Eutelsat OneWeb, on the other hand, targets businesses and specialized sectors, according to Galaxy Broadband. It is not designed or targeted toward residential uses.

Starlink also uses a different array antenna, as it equips Ka-band phased antennas. Eutelsat OneWeb employs Ku-band Dual dome and flat panel antennas.

Past Launches

This is not the first time SpaceX has launched satellites to orbit for Eutelsat OneWeb. There have been three previous launches where the two companies have worked together. The companies agreed to the launches in March 2022, Space.com reports.

In total, it has over 650 satellites in orbit.

Deployment of OneWeb satellites complete pic.twitter.com/tNPdi62s9s — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 20, 2024

The agreement came just after Russia invaded Ukraine, as the Russian federal space agency said it would not launch OneWeb satellites unless it confirmed they wouldn’t be used for military applications and the U.K. would divest itself from company investors.

However, the partnership with SpaceX has been beneficial for both.

