Tesla makes it easier for technicians, owners to track maintenance

Tesla has added a new service feature with its latest software update, offering a concise, easy-to-access record of past repairs and maintenance.

Over the last few weeks, Tesla has started preparing to deploy its software update 2024.38.4, including a new Service History feature that lets technicians easily view past maintenance and repairs. Originally spotted by a source who shared screenshots of the feature with Not a Tesla App, the feature should make it easier for service personnel to diagnose and fix interconnected issues using previously listed Correction Codes.

Although Tesla’s service employees use internal codes to list and signify past maintenance, the new feature will also come as a help in cases where a vehicle is being repaired by a different technician than the one who performed previous repairs. Tesla owners can also access the Service History feature, as can be seen on the main page of the electric vehicle’s (EV’s) Service Mode.

The Service History is a permanent fixture in Tesla’s vehicles, meaning that entries cannot be edited or removed from the vehicle once they’re added, and they also include specific timestamps. Tesla owners may also add entries for routine maintenance not requiring a technician, such as adding windshield wiper fluid.

You can see a few screenshots of the Service History feature below, as shared by Mahtava Not a Tesla App this week.

In addition to the Service History feature, software update 2024.38.4 also includes the addition of a setting that lets users select “areas of concern” on their vehicles, for when owners want technicians to look at a specific area of the EV. The update also includes a long-awaited feature that reduces battery drain when using Sentry Mode, as was originally teased by Tesla’s former VP of Powertrain Drew Baglino in February.

The fixes come as small parts of Tesla’s efforts to overhaul its service division, especially as many owners have shared less-than-desirable experiences having their EVs repaired and serviced. Specifically, some have had to wait long wait times to have their vehicles fixed, especially as more Tesla owners than ever are on the road today.

