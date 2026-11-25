SpaceX is walking away from roughly $738 million in federal broadband subsidies while still committing to connect the rural homes and businesses Starlink won under the program.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) said SpaceX will serve every location awarded to it under the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program at no cost to the program. A senior NTIA official told Broadband Breakfast that SpaceX approached the agency with the idea after struggling with differing contract terms across all 50 states, including state demands for financial reporting and penalties for defaulting.

“I am pleased this new agreement has the potential to save taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars while getting more Americans connected faster,” NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth said. Telecompetitor, citing administration officials, put the forgone amount lower, at about $636 million.

Under NTIA’s new model agreement, SpaceX must still meet BEAD’s minimum speeds of 100 Mbps down and 20 Mbps up, pass the program’s performance testing, and file a report every six months. New subscribers at covered locations will receive the Starlink dish and router at no cost, and SpaceX must offer a low cost service plan. The monthly subscription itself is not waived.

The deal drops BEAD’s financial audit, procurement, and reporting provisions. States also cannot levy penalties if SpaceX falls short, and their only remedy is to return those locations to the program for a new award.

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State broadband offices now have two options: sign the model agreement or rebid the SpaceX locations at a cost in line with their already approved plans. Some states had already signed contracts with SpaceX, but the NTIA official said those agreements are no longer on the table. Two state officials told Broadband Breakfast the directive caught states by surprise.

SpaceX still gains something by staying in. Holding its BEAD locations with a $0 award keeps other federal broadband money from flowing to competitors in those rural areas, according to the NTIA official.

Starlink’s role in BEAD expanded after NTIA’s 2025 “Benefit of the Bargain” overhaul dropped the program’s preference for fiber and opened awards to low Earth orbit satellite providers. Arizona, for example, awarded SpaceX $17.1 million to cover 10,749 locations, while Virginia awarded $3.3 million for 5,579.

Elon Musk reshared Sawyer Merritt’s summary of the NTIA terms on X, adding a single word: “Starlink.” The move comes a week after Musk said the FAA turned down a free Starlink offer before a nationwide ground stop, a claim that drew a public rebuttal from Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. Musk has also hinted that Starlink could come to every Tesla as the company pursues Unsupervised FSD.