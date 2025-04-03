News
Starlink Expands in Brazil via John Deere Partnership
Starlink is expanding in Brazil through John Deere and it is boosting connectivity for rural agriculture.
The agricultural equipment giant rolled out Starlink’s satellite broadband service in Brazil and parts of the U.S., targeting underserved regions. Shipments of Starlink equipment began in January 2025, according to Jahmy Hindman, SVP and CTO at John Deere, with sales already topping 2,000 units.
“We’re actually seeing sales surpass expectation at this point,” said Aaron Wetzel, VP of production and precision ag production systems at John Deere, in an interview with Mobile World Live. He added, “For us to really create the value for them through our technology solutions, we need to bring that connectivity to them.”
Wetzel noted that around 20% of the U.S. lacks reliable internet. Meanwhile, 70% of John Deere’s North American connectivity relies on AT&T’s 4G network.
John Deere integrates SpaceX’s internet service into its agricultural equipment by placing Starlink terminals on the machine’s cabs. The company offers Starlink equipment as an aftermarket product, shipped directly from factories. Starlink service delivers downlink speeds of 50Mb/s to 100Mb/s, uplink speeds of 10Mb/s to 20Mb/s, and latency between 20 and 70 milliseconds.
Starlink’s internet services allow farmers to use John Deere’s mobile app. With Starlink and the mobile app, farmers can access live video feeds, sensor data, and real-time data sharing. Internet access also gives farmers access to advanced features like autonomy, remote diagnostics, enhanced self-repair, and machine-to-machine communication.
In August 2024, John Deere announced its partnership with Starlink. It is expected to sell an aftermarket solution of rugged Starlink terminals and cellular modems, enabling them to connect to agricultural machines and farm management systems. John Deere had an early access program for its ruggedized Starlink terminals, which were open to customers in the United States and Brazil.
Investor's Corner
BYD to overtake Tesla in BEV sales this 2025: Counterpoint Research
Counterpoint’s insights were shared by the market researcher on its official website.
Counterpoint Research has estimated that Chinese automaker BYD will be able to overtake American electric car maker Tesla in Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) sales this 2025.
Counterpoint’s insights were shared by the market researcher on its official website.
The (Counter)Point
Counterpoint Research’s latest Global Passenger EV Forecast suggests that BYD will be capturing a 15.7% global market share this year. This is expected to be driven by scale, innovation, and strong backing from the Chinese government.
The market researcher highlighted a number of factors that could help BYD become the world’s premier BEV maker this year. These include the company’s 1,000-kW ultra-fast charging technology and 10C charging rate batteries, which exceed Tesla’s current Supercharger offerings.
“The system can deliver 400 km of range in just 5 minutes, setting a new industry benchmark, far outpacing Tesla’s Supercharger, which adds about 275 km in 10 minutes. This technological leap is expected to significantly ease consumer concerns around charging time and boost EV adoption by reducing charging anxiety,” Abhik Mukherjee, Research Analyst at Counterpoint, stated.
The Tesla Factor
Counterpoint argued that Tesla, in comparison, is confronting several challenges, from damaged public perception due to CEO Elon Musk’s politics to geopolitical tensions between the United States and key markets like China. The market researcher highlighted Tesla’s soft sales in Europe and other markets, though it did not seem to consider the company’s changeover to the new Model Y across its global factories in Q1 2025.
“CEO Elon Musk has scored somewhat of an own goal against Tesla, and we are about to catch a glimpse of how much the company’s sales were hurt in Q1 2025. This is a big opportunity for BYD and if they deliver on the fast-charging promise, this could be the turning point for BYD and the China BEV story globally,” Counterpoint Associate Director Liz Lee stated.
Not the First Forecast
As noted in a CNEV Post report, this is not the first time that Counterpoint has predicted that BYD will overtake Tesla’s BEV sales. Last July, the market researcher expected BYD to overtake Tesla in 2024 to become the world’s top BEV maker. Tesla still beat BYD’s BEV sales at the end of 2024, however, with the American EV maker delivering a total of 1,789,226 vehicles globally versus the Chinese automaker’s 1,764,992 units.
In Q1 2025, however, BYD does seem to have momentum. BYD sold 416,388 passenger BEVs in the first quarter. As per Tesla’s Q1 vehicle delivery and production report, the company was able to deliver a total of 336,681 vehicles in the first quarter of 2025.
Elon Musk
Tesla Energy shines with substantial YoY growth in deployments
Tesla Energy shined in what was a weak delivery report for the first quarter, as the company’s frequently-forgotten battery storage products performed extraordinarily well.
Tesla reported its Q1 production, delivery, and deployment figures for the first quarter of the year, and while many were less-than-excited about the automotive side, the Energy division performed well with 10.4 GWh of energy storage products deployed during the first quarter.
This was a 156 percent increase year-over-year and the company’s second-best quarter in terms of energy deployments to date. Only Q4 2024 was better, as 11 GWh was recorded.
Tesla Energy is frequently forgotten and not talked about enough. The company has continued to deploy massive energy storage projects across the globe, and as it recorded 31.5 GWh of deployments last year, 2025 is already looking as if it will be a record-setting year if it continues at this pace.
Tesla Megapacks to back one of Europe’s largest energy storage sites
Although Energy performed well, many investors are privy to that of the automotive division’s performance, which is where some concern lies. Tesla had a weak quarter for deliveries, missing Wall Street estimates by a considerable margin.
There are two very likely reasons as to why this happened: the first is Tesla’s switchover to the new Model Y at its production facilities across the globe. Tesla said it lost “several weeks” of production due to the updating of manufacturing lines as it rolled out a new version of its all-electric crossover.
Secondly, Tesla could be facing some pressure from pushback against the brand, which is what many analysts will say. Despite the publicity of attacks on Tesla drivers and their vehicles, as well as the company’s showrooms, it would be safe to assume that we will have a better picture painted of what the issue is in Q2 after the company reports numbers in July.
If Tesla is still struggling with lackluster delivery figures in Q2 after the Model Y is ramped and deliveries are more predictable and consistent, we could see where the argument for brand damage is legitimate. However, we are more prone to believe the Model Y, which accounts for most of Tesla’s sales, and its production ramp is likely the cause for what happened in Q1.
In what was a relatively bleak quarter, Tesla Energy still shines as the bright spot for the quarter.
Elon Musk
Tesla bull Wedbush responds to Q1 deliveries: ‘A disaster on every metric’
Tesla bull Wedbush has responded to the company’s lackluster Q1 delivery figures, which were released on Wednesday morning in a new note from analyst Dan Ives.
Tesla reported deliveries of 336,681 vehicles in the first quarter of the year, a far cry from the Wall Street estimate of 352,000 and whisper numbers of roughly 350,000. At first glance, it seems to be a disaster, but Tesla said it lost “several weeks of production” in Q1 due to the ramp of the new Model Y at all four of its vehicle production factories.
This could be part of the reason that the company experienced a quarter of this performance, but there are also factors stemming from CEO Elon Musk’s involvement in the U.S. government, which has created some pushback in various markets.
It’s tough to say how much of each issue caused this type of quarter, but Ives wrote in a note to investors that Wedbush could not look at this “with rose-colored glasses,” as the performance “was a disaster on every metric.”
Ives believes it is time for Musk to make a move:
“The Street and us knew a bad 1Q was coming but this was even worse than expected. The time has come for Musk….it’s a fork in the road moment. The more political he gets with DOGE the more the brand suffers, there is no debate. This quarter was an example of the damage Musk is causing Tesla. This continues to be a moment of truth for Musk to navigate this brand tornado crisis moment and get onto the other side of this dark chapter for Tesla with much better days ahead.”
Interestingly, the stock dropped over 5 percent after the delivery report. It quickly rebounded 8 percent and is currently up over 5 percent on the day after a report from Politico stated that Musk and President Donald Trump have discussed the CEO stepping back from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
Based on that, it seems that investors were looking for Musk to step back from his government duties and show more public attention to Tesla. Realistically, we do not know how much of his time is being devoted to Tesla and its EV initiative. However, it seems investors were ready to hear something along the lines of Musk being more involved and speaking openly about Tesla and its projects.
It’s not all bad. Ives still recognizes Tesla’s prowess with the rollout of robotaxi and Full Self-Driving and how much impact it could have moving forward:
“Autonomous remains the biggest transformation to the auto industry in modern-day history and in our view, Tesla will own the autonomous market in the US and globally with the launch of unsupervised FSD in Austin kicking off the autonomous era at Tesla that we value at $1 trillion alone on a sum-of-the-parts valuation…”
With that being said, he also wants Musk to balance responsibilities with DOGE and Tesla:
“BUT…Musk needs to stop this political firestorm and balance being CEO of Tesla with DOGE. The future is so bright but this is a full blown crisis Tesla is navigating now and its primarily self-inflected. We remain firmly bullish on the long-term Tesla story but Musk needs to get his act together or else unfortunately darker times are ahead for Tesla.”
Tesla shares are trading at $283.01, up 5.42% at 1:57 p.m. on the East Coast.
BYD to overtake Tesla in BEV sales this 2025: Counterpoint Research
Starlink Expands in Brazil via John Deere Partnership
Tesla Energy shines with substantial YoY growth in deployments
Tesla at risk of 95% crash, claims billionaire hedge fund manager
SpaceX announces Starship Flight 8’s new target date
Elon Musk roasts owners of this car brand after another Tesla vandalism incident
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla aiming to produce first “legion” of Optimus robots this 2025
-
Elon Musk1 week ago
Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s simple message to vandals
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Elon Musk confirms two measures Tesla is taking to fight vandalism
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla’s Giga Berlin director responds to anti-Musk criticism
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Tesla owners doxxed by controversial anti-DOGE website in clear intimidation tactic
-
Elon Musk7 days ago
Tesla vandal who lit Las Vegas repair center on fire arrested
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Elon Musk to file lawsuit against former US Rep Jamaal Bowman: “I’ve had enough”
-
Elon Musk7 days ago
Tesla vehicles hit by ATV, suspect caught by Sentry Mode