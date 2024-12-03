By

Starling has become plan B for the Kativik Regional Government (KRG). The KRG plans to use SpaceX’s Starlink terminals to expand internet service among Nunavik communities while it completes its fiber optic project.

“Engineers are currently talking to Canadian North Cargo to load a 737 freighter jet with gateway terminals,” commented Daryl Cobden, KRG administration director.

The government started its fiber-optic internet project in March 2020. As of this writing, it has three more connections to complete. The KRG will be providing Starlink dishes to those communities. However, some believe Starlink might compete with the government’s fiber-optic project.

“The fiber is still the ultimate goal. Starlink has been a game changer, not just for Nunavik but for the world,” said Combden.

The KRG is in the midst of expanding fiber-optic internet services across the region. According to the most recent cost estimate, the government has spent $158 million to link every Nunavik community with high-speed fiber optic internet.

