Starlink internet service will be coming to Niger. SpaceX recently signed a pact with Niger’s ruling military, Junta, to bring better internet connection to the country.

Niger’s Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Sidi Mohamed Raliou, told state broadcaster Tele Sahel about Junta’s pact with SpaceX for Starlink services. According to Raliou, Starlink has the potential to significantly improve the quality of internet services in Niger. He predicts Starlink will deliver an average internet speed of 200 Mbit/s in Niger.

“Niger will benefit from this cutting-edge, high-speed technology at a very low cost,” said the Minister.

Starlink is expected to provide internet services throughout the West African nations, including in schools, economic sectors, universities, health, and agriculture. The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy also added that Starlink can “use its terminals on the territory.”

“Indeed, this equipment has sometimes been used by terrorist groups to communicate and coordinate their actions. The partnership with Starlink will allow the Nigerian government to put in place reinforced security measures to prevent any illegal use of this technology,” stated the Minister.

Starlink is available in several African nations, including Botswana, Ghana, and Kenya. It has steadily spread across Africa, boosting internet services on the continent.

Starlink has proven its mettle in several high-stress situations worldwide, including during Hurricanes Milton and Helene in the United States and the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. In Rwanda, healthcare workers praised Starlink for significantly improving their services and operations, enabling them to focus on patients and their needs.

