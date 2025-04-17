News
New Starlink router gets FCC approval, hints at dish upgrades
The new Starlink router hints at upcoming dish upgrades & faster service. SpaceX is setting the stage for 2 Gbps internet
SpaceX’s new Starlink router, model UTR-251, has secured FCC approval for U.S. sales. The new Starlink router hints at upcoming dish upgrades and improvements to SpaceX’s satellite internet service.
Starlink’s new router design and specs suggest ties to an updated high-performance dish or a new Starlink product. The UTR-251 succeeds the Gen 3 router (UTR-231 and UTR-232), launched in 2023.
Unlike its predecessor’s dual Ethernet ports, Starlink’s new router features a single port designed for “Indoor Use only,” with a vertical form resembling the Gen 2 router. FCC filings reveal WiFi 6 support and a higher “watt output” for expanded frequencies, including the 5.9GHz UNII-4 band, enhancing spectrum access.
Tim Belfall, a director at UK-based Starlink installer Westend WiFi, noted the router’s lower power needs. The new Starlink router needs a 9 Volt by 1.6 Amp, 14.4-watt input, compared to the Gen 3’s higher demands. The new router has significantly lower power requirements than the current Gen 3 router, suggesting compatibility with a smaller Starlink dish.
SpaceX is developing three new dish models, including a refreshed flat high-performance dish for enterprise users. Ukrainian engineer Oleg Kutkov noticed recent code changes in Starlink dishes, which he believes means SpaceX is ready to produce its high-performance dish.
In a webinar last month, SpaceX teased a new Starlink dish promising gigabit internet speeds, far surpassing the current average. SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell highlighted the upgrade in 2024, stating, “Next generation, we’ll have smaller beams, more capacity per beam, lower latency.” She projected speeds up to 2 gigabits with the next-gen dish, positioning Starlink as a leader in high-speed satellite internet.
The UTR-251’s approval marks a step toward SpaceX’s vision of enhanced connectivity, though its exact role remains unclear. As SpaceX refines its hardware, the router’s advanced specs and efficiency underscore its push for faster, more reliable internet.
Tesla offers new discounts on Cybertruck inventory
Tesla is knocking up to $10,550 off of Cybertruck units in inventory
Tesla is offering new discounts on Cybertruck units in inventory, giving customers a chance to snag a unit of the all-electric pickup for a slight reduction in price. Some are even coming with additional perks to make the offer even sweeter.
Tesla is now offering up to $10,550 off of Cybertruck inventory units across the United States. This is up from previous discounts of $6,000 on inventory Cybertrucks, and it will apply to 2024 model year vehicles.
Non-Foundation Series Cybertrucks are getting up to $10,550 off of their original prices, while Foundation Series pickups are getting up to $10,000 off. These are great deals and should help clear out some inventory from last year’s models.
Additionally, Foundation Series Cybertrucks purchased will receive free lifetime Supercharging, another great addition to make the deal even better than the $10,000 off.
NEWS: Tesla is now offering new Cybertruck inventory discounts in the U.S. of up to $10,550 off, up from $6,000 before.
• Non-Foundation Series (2024 model year): Up to $10,550 off
• Foundation Series (2024 model year): Up to $10,000 off
Anyone who purchases a new Cybertruck… pic.twitter.com/8oGT6R2DDp
— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) April 17, 2025
The move comes as Tesla is still ramping Cybertruck production and is hoping to stimulate some additional demand for the vehicle, as it is holding on to these units. These are not Demo Drive units that have been driven by any number of people who were looking for a quick test drive.
Tesla launched a new configuration of the Cybertruck just last week with the Long Range Rear-Wheel-Drive, which undercuts the All-Wheel-Drive option by roughly $10,000.
Tesla released the Cybertruck RWD to make the AWD look like a deal
However, Tesla stripped the vehicle of several features, including Air Suspension, a tonneau cover, and interior features. For example, the Rear-Wheel-Drive trim of the Cybertruck has textile seats and no rear touchscreen, two things that come standard in the other trim levels.
The Cybertruck is the best-selling electric pickup in the United States, outperforming formidable competitors like the Ford F-150 Lightning and Chevrolet Silverado EV. However, Tesla is still working to get the vehicle to a lower price point that makes it more accessible to consumers, as its current pricing is a far cry from what was intended.
Rivian grapples with challenges from Trump’s auto tariffs
Rivian CEO warns Trump’s auto tariffs will squeeze the EV industry. Scaringe says auto tariffs threaten rising costs & slower production.
Rivian is grappling with challenges arising from President Trump’s auto tariff. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe recently enumerated the difficulties automakers face and elaborated on the impact of Trump’s auto tariffs on the electric vehicle (EV) industry.
President Trump’s auto tariffs were announced last month, imposing 25% tariffs on imported vehicles effective April 3, 2025, and levies on auto parts starting in May.
Scaringe talked a bit about the complexity of the automotive supply chain with Fox Business. Rivian’s R1T pickup, R1S SUV, and commercial electric van are manufactured at its Normal, Illinois plant. Scaringe boasted that Rivian has a “very U.S.-centric supply chain.
Yet, the complex global supply chain poses hurdles for U.S. automakers who want to comply with Trump’s auto tariffs.
“One of the things with automotive is the supply chain is so complex, where we have hundreds of suppliers providing parts from, say, a headlight or a tow hook or tires or the structure under the skin here that are coming from not only a set of suppliers that supply to us, but those suppliers have suppliers, and then in turn, those suppliers have suppliers, so there’s tier two, tier three,” Scaringe explained.
China’s restrictions on rare-earth material exports–in response to Trump’s 145% tariff on Chinese imports–further complicate matters. Rare-earth materials are critical for EV motor magnets and batteries. Nearly all rare-earth materials are processed exclusively in China.
“The trade restrictions and what we’re seeing in terms of rare earth metals out of China, that’s a real challenge for electric vehicles,” Scaringe noted.
Batteries comprise up to 40% of an EV’s cost. Goldman Sachs noted that battery costs have been falling in recent years. The investment bank estimated EV battery costs would drop by 50% between 2023 and 2026. However, China’s decision to restrict rare-earth materials may increase battery costs.
Wedbush analyst Dan Ives called the tariffs a source of “pure chaos” for the auto industry, stating, “A U.S. car made entirely with U.S. parts is a fictional tale.”
Ives warned automakers could increase car prices between $5,000 to $10,000. Wedbush predicts a potential change in Trump’s auto parts tariffs could ease disruptions.
For Rivian, starting prices near $70,000 limit room for cost increases without impacting sales. As trade tensions escalate, Rivian faces rising costs and potential production slowdowns, threatening its growth in a shifting EV landscape.
Swedish unions upset after Tesla opens two new Superchargers
Tesla seems to be getting better at overcoming the unions’ blockades.
Tesla Sweden is still dealing with a number of strikes due to its conflict with IF Metall, but the electric vehicle maker seems to be getting better at overcoming the unions’ efforts.
Tesla’s clever workarounds have resulted in network owner Telge Nät apologizing to the unions after two new Superchargers were opened despite the sympathy strikes of the Elektrikerna union and Seko.
Tesla Sweden’s New Superchargers
While Tesla’s main conflict in Sweden is with trade union IF Metall, a number of other unions have initiated sympathy strikes against the company. These include the Elektrikerna union and Seko, both of which have initiated efforts to block the launch of new Superchargers.
As noted in a CarUp report, however, Tesla Sweden recently opened two new Supercharger locations in the city of Södertälje. The first was a site with 16 Supercharger stalls in the Moraberg shopping area, and it was followed by a large 20-stall Supercharger at Vasa Handelsplats. The new Superchargers were appreciated by EV owners, as even non-Teslas use them, and they are among the most reliable and most affordable in the market.
Tesla Sweden celebrated the launch of its two new Superchargers in the country. “Södertälje is a long-awaited destination for fast charging, and Tesla’s two new stations enable comfortable, fossil-free, and economical trips between the east and west coasts and to southern Sweden,” the electric vehicle maker stated.
Angry Unions and Apologies
The unions were not happy at all that Tesla Sweden was able to overcome their blockade. Dennys Bello, press officer for the Elektrikerna union, noted that Tesla seems to be tapping the services of foreign companies and flying in people to help launch its charging stations. “It is a good question how this has happened. We think it is unfortunate. But they seem to have their methods. They bring in foreign companies and fly in people, we think,” Bello stated.
Network owners Telge Nät has issued an apology to the unions, stating that they regret the launch of the new Superchargers. In a comment, Erik Elowsson, press officer at the Telge Group, highlighted that they are not in any way overriding the union’s efforts.
“We can confirm that two Tesla-owned facilities in Södertälje have been connected contrary to the purpose of the current conflict measures. We regret this. We want to make it clear that we had no intention of overriding Seko’s conflict measures. We have taken strong measures to ensure that this does not happen again. We respect the Swedish model, and stand up for the value of collective agreements and see strength in the dialogue we have with Seko,” Elowsson stated.
Seko, for their part, demanded an apology and correction from Telge Nät. As per Seko’s head of information Jonas Pettersson, “The company has responded that it is a mistake, and we have had a good dialogue with them. They have said that this will never be repeated. Of course, it is unfortunate that it has happened. We feel confident that Telge is now taking the necessary measures to ensure that it never happens again.”
