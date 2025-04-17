SpaceX’s new Starlink router, model UTR-251, has secured FCC approval for U.S. sales. The new Starlink router hints at upcoming dish upgrades and improvements to SpaceX’s satellite internet service.

Starlink’s new router design and specs suggest ties to an updated high-performance dish or a new Starlink product. The UTR-251 succeeds the Gen 3 router (UTR-231 and UTR-232), launched in 2023.

Unlike its predecessor’s dual Ethernet ports, Starlink’s new router features a single port designed for “Indoor Use only,” with a vertical form resembling the Gen 2 router. FCC filings reveal WiFi 6 support and a higher “watt output” for expanded frequencies, including the 5.9GHz UNII-4 band, enhancing spectrum access.

Tim Belfall, a director at UK-based Starlink installer Westend WiFi, noted the router’s lower power needs. The new Starlink router needs a 9 Volt by 1.6 Amp, 14.4-watt input, compared to the Gen 3’s higher demands. The new router has significantly lower power requirements than the current Gen 3 router, suggesting compatibility with a smaller Starlink dish.

SpaceX is developing three new dish models, including a refreshed flat high-performance dish for enterprise users. Ukrainian engineer Oleg Kutkov noticed recent code changes in Starlink dishes, which he believes means SpaceX is ready to produce its high-performance dish.

The new Starlink High-Performance terminal is coming very soon.

The internal revision finally switched to "_PROD1" version. This means the new device is ready for production (or already in production) and will be available soon.

The main difference from the previous internal… pic.twitter.com/minTaThLdE— Oleg Kutkov 🇺🇦 (@olegkutkov) March 27, 2025

In a webinar last month, SpaceX teased a new Starlink dish promising gigabit internet speeds, far surpassing the current average. SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell highlighted the upgrade in 2024, stating, “Next generation, we’ll have smaller beams, more capacity per beam, lower latency.” She projected speeds up to 2 gigabits with the next-gen dish, positioning Starlink as a leader in high-speed satellite internet.

The UTR-251’s approval marks a step toward SpaceX’s vision of enhanced connectivity, though its exact role remains unclear. As SpaceX refines its hardware, the router’s advanced specs and efficiency underscore its push for faster, more reliable internet.