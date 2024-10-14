By

During the 2024 Paris Motor Show, Peugeot unveiled its E-408 electric vehicle (EV), completing its EV lineup. The Stellantis brand completes its 12 100% EV lineup with the Peugeot E-408. Peugeot’s EV offerings include 9 passenger cars and 3 commercial vehicles.

The Peugeot E-408 is made in Mulhouse, France. It uses a multi-energy E-EMP2 (Efficient Modular) platform. With a wheelbase length of 2,787 meters, the Peugeot E-408’s battery is mounted between wheels under the floor, resulting in a spacious cabin.

It has a 58 kWh battery pack with NMC (nickel-manganese-cobalt) cells, offering a range of 281 miles based on Europe’s WLTP standard. The Peugeot E-408 has a standard 11 kW three-phase charger for AC charging. It accepts up to 100 KW from DC chargers, charging the battery from 20% to 80% in over 30 minutes.

“The new PEUGEOT E-408 features a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor that develops 157 kW (210 hp) and generous 345 Nm torque. The engine is produced in France, in Trémery, by the joint venture STELLANTIS-NIDEC,” noted Stellantis.

The Peugeot Exhibit at the 2024 Paris Motor Show

Peugeot’s 2024 Paris Motor Show exhibit showcases its entire EV lineup—including the Long Range Peugeot E-3008 Fastback SUV and the E-5008 7-seater SUV. It will also reveal two major tech innovations, including the Peugeot Inception concept car. Lastly, visitors will be able to see the Peugeot 9×8 Hybrid Hypercar, which is competing at the 2024 World Endurance Championship.

