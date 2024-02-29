By

Stellantis signed a share buyback agreement for the first trance of its 2025 Share Buyback Program.

The share buyback agreement is with an investment firm that will make its trading decision independently from Stellantis. The agreement covers a maximum amount of €1 billion out of €3 billion in the Share Buyback Program.

The first tranche of Stellantis’ Program will start on February 28, 2024, and end no later than June 5, 2024.

The global automaker plans to cancel most of the common shares acquired through its €3 billion Share Buyback Program. But it will keep up to €0.5 billion worth of shares for future employee stock purchase plans and compensation in stocks. This is to help boost our team’s ownership culture and ensure current shareholders don’t lose their ownership stakes.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Stellantis signs share buyback agreement with investment firm