Stellar Solar wins Tesla Performance Excellence award for leading Powerwall deliveries

Stellar Solar, a veteran of the solar installation business that’s been active in Southern California and Michigan since 1998, has secured its newest accolade in the energy storage segment. As noted by the installer in a press release, it has received the Tesla Performance Excellence award for being a top installer of Powerwall home battery units.

Stellar Solar stated that the award is notable considering the extensive deployment of Powerwall batteries across the country. It also highlights the company’s efforts to become one of the United States veterans in the battery storage industry. Brian Hobbs, President of Stellar Solar, issued a statement about the achievement.

Stellar Solar – Recipient of the Tesla Powerwall Performance Excellence Award 2022-2023 (PRNewsfoto/Stellar Solar)

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Tesla, the market leader in batteries for both self-consumption and emergency backup. They are the gold standard in a now crowded energy storage field yet continue to hold a leadership position in the battery sector.

“We had already been installing batteries when the Powerwall came to market and immediately realized the potential of their game-changing technology and quickly started marketing their superior technology to our new and existing customer base who also recognized the potential for both energy storage for self-consumption and emergency backup. I personally have three of them and could not be happier with their performance and stylish aesthetics,” Hobbs said.

Kent Harle, co-founder and CEO of Stellar Solar, added his perspective on the accolade.

“Tesla is one of the most respected and innovative brands in the world, so to represent their game-changing Powerwall and be recognized by them for our efforts in introducing them to homeowners on a large scale is an accomplishment I am very proud of. Besides solar, we take pride in being the leading resource for energy storage and electric vehicle connectivity in Southern California and Michigan – helping homeowners electrify their lives with both,” Harle said.

