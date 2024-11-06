Volkswagen launches ‘Drive Electric Sale’ in the UK

By

Volkswagen launched a “Drive Electric Sale” in the United Kingdom, rolling out deals for its ID.Family EVs.

Volkswagen’s “Drive Electric Sale” in the UK shaves £1,000 off ID.3, ID.5, ID.7, and ID.7 Tourer purchases. The German automaker is also offering £2,500 off ID.4 purchases. The sales promo ends on November 18 or until supplies last.

VW is also offering 0% APR with Solutions PCP on all ID.Family models. Plus, customers may choose to receive a free Ohme Home Charger or £500 of charge credits and get 10,000 miles of free charging.

