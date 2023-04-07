By

Tesla has announced that its 2023 Annual Shareholder Meeting, also known as the 2023 Cyber Roundup, will take place on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 3 PM CT at Gigafactory Texas. Shareholders interested in attending the event in person are encouraged to sign up online.

Martin Viecha, Tesla’s Head of Investor Relations, emphasized on Twitter the importance of shareholders verifying their status through the company’s Investor Relations website if they wish to be invited as a guest. “Folks, remember: If you want to be invited as a +1, you need to be a shareholder verified through our IR website, whether you’re a friend or a family member,” Viecha wrote in a post on Twitter.

Enter for a chance to attend our 2023 Annual Shareholder Meeting in person on May 16th in Austin, TX 🤠 Thank you for your support of Tesla! → https://t.co/u7zxoTHL6T — Tesla (@Tesla) April 6, 2023

As per Tesla, a random drawing will be held to determine who could attend the 2023 Cyber Roundup in person. The deadline for entry is Friday, April 14, 2023, at 11:59 PM Central Time. Shareholders who are selected through the drawing will be required to confirm their identity with valid government-issued identification. It should be noted that selections are non-transferable.

Interestingly, the 2023 Annual Shareholder Meeting has been scheduled earlier in the year compared to its 2022 counterpart. The 2022 Cyber Roundup was held in August last year.

This year’s Annual Shareholder Meeting is poised to be particularly interesting due to the potential return of Tesla former Chief Technology Officer JB Straubel. The former CTO, who was nominated as a member of Tesla’s Board of Directors, is considered one of the company’s co-founders and has been instrumental in numerous battery innovations for Tesla.

Straubel’s role as CEO of Redwood Materials, a company focused on battery recycling, would also be invaluable. After all, Tesla will likely need to get serious with its battery recycling efforts as its fleet of vehicles and lineup of energy storage products continue to grow in the coming years.

Apart from the potential election of JB Straubel as a Tesla board member, the 2023 Cyber Roundup might also see a number of discussions about the company’s ongoing and future projects. It will then not be surprising if some details of the production Cybertruck are discussed at the event, considering the vehicle’s expected start of initial production this summer.

The livestream link for the 2023 Annual Shareholder Meeting has already been provided on YouTube, which can be found below. Those who wish to sign up for a chance to attend the event can also click here.

