Tesla posts link to 2023 Investor Day livestream

Tesla Investor Day is only a couple of days away. In the lead-up to the highly-anticipated event, the electric vehicle maker has posted a link to its 2023 Investor Day livestream, which is set to go live in two days.

Tesla provided a brief teaser on what viewers could expect from the event in the video’s description. Echoing previous statements from the Q4 and FY 2022 Update Letter and in a previous announcement at the company’s Investor Relations website, Tesla stated in its 2023 Investor Day livestream video that the company will be discussing its Generation 3 platform at the event, among others.

“We plan to host Tesla’s 2023 Investor Day on March 1, 2023. Our investors will be able to see our most advanced production line as well as discuss long-term expansion plans, generation 3 platform, capital allocation, and other subjects with our leadership team,” Tesla wrote.

References to the company’s long-term expansion plans are expected to involve a talk on Elon Musk’s Master Plan Part 3, which is expected to be focused on how Tesla could achieve extreme scale. Musk has mentioned in the past that Master Plan Part 3 will not just involve Tesla. It would also involve his other companies like SpaceX and The Boring Company.

The 2023 Investor Day will be held at Gigafactory Texas. As per the livestream link, the event will start streaming on March 1 at 3 p.m. CST (4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST). That’s right after markets close on Wednesday.

While Investor Day’s name suggests that the event is specifically for the company’s shareholders, Elon Musk has noted that the event will cover so much more. As per Musk, the “investors” that Tesla is referencing in the event are the people and life of Earth.

“Looking forward to Tesla Investor Day on March 1. By this, we mean the broadest definition of investor, as in the people & life of Earth. It will be a message of good hope & positivity for the future,” Musk said.

Below is the link for the 2023 Investor Day livestream.

