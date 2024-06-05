By

Tesla announced today that it has built 50 million 4680 battery cells at its Giga Texas plant in Austin.

The company made its announcement through a post on X, along with a collage of team members at Giga Texas who contributed to the goal:

Congrats 4680 Cell Manufacturing team on building their 50 millionth battery cell at Giga Texas! pic.twitter.com/zMhzAOghLi — Tesla (@Tesla) June 5, 2024

Tesla’s 4680 production has increased significantly as it is building the battery cells for electric vehicles manufactured at Giga Texas, along with other factories. In a year, Tesla has managed to produce 40 million battery cells, just under a million a week over the past year.

The last time Tesla announced a major milestone for 4680 battery production at Giga Texas was one year ago, in June 2023, when it announced the production of 10 million cells.

Tesla has maintained that the 4680 cell is an “important” part of its plans and would be a major piece of its growing EV production efforts. Tesla is set to see just a tiny bit of growth in terms of year-over-year vehicle production in 2024 due to it being “between two waves of growth.”

However, it plans to grow out of that phase through the production of vehicles that will equip the next-generation platform, starting with Tesla Robotaxi. CEO Elon Musk said that the vehicle will be unveiled on August 8.

In its Q1 Earnings Call, Tesla said that its 4680 ramp “continued successfully” through the first three months of the year. Additionally, the cell’s production ramp is ahead of the Cybertruck ramp. As a result of the increased production, costs dropped.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla builds 50 million 4680 battery cells at Giga Texas