Tesla 4680 production steadily ramping up at Giga Texas

Tesla 4680 production is steadily ramping at Gigafactory Texas. The company’s other factories are also ramping up 4680 production steadily.

“4680 cell production in Texas increased 40% quarter over quarter,” noted a Tesla executive during the Q3 2023 earnings call. “Congrats to the Texas team for producing their 20 millionth cell off of line one. Texas is our primary 4680 facility.”

Tesla is now heavily focusing on quality with its 4680 production lines. It has already reduced scrap from the 4680 production lines, down 40% quarter over quarter. Tesla is increasing volume while improving the 4680 assembly lines and reducing cell costs month-over-month within the third quarter. However, it still has a lot of work to do to reach its goals.

Tesla announced the build of its 20 millionth 4680 battery cell at Giga Texas earlier this month. In the middle of June, it announced reaching 10 million cells. The difference between building its 20 millionth and 10 millionth 4680 cell reveals the rapid growth Tesla is experiencing with its 4680 cell production line.

In April, Tesla appeared to add 4680 Model Y units to its design studio. At the time, Tesla added the Model Y Dual Motor AWD variant to its configurators in the United States. The Model Y variant was priced at $49,990 before incentives, qualifying for the federal tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act. Last month, Tesla removed the base Model Y Dual-Motor AWD variant, leaving only the Long Range and Performance available for purchase.

