Ford opens 2024 F-150 Lightning Pro fleet order banks 

Ford opened the fleet order banks for the 2024 F-150 Lightning Pro. The legacy automaker rolled out some new innovations for the 2024 F-150 Lighting Pro.

“We know Ford Pro customers need to put F-150 Lightning to work, that is why we offer many features to manage range including Pre-Conditioning and Intelligent Range,” a Ford spokesperson told Teslarati.

Two of the Lighting Pro’s most exciting features are Ford’s Vapor Injection Heat Pump (VIHP) and a new on-board charging configuration.

Ford’s Vapor Injection Heat Pump

Ford’s patented heat pump uses vapor injection to heat and cool. The VIHP is designed to turbocharge the car’s refrigerant system to improve heat transfer and reduce power consumption.

The legacy automaker claims its VIHP optimizes performance in varying ambient temperatures and maintains an EPA-estimated range of 240 miles on a standard battery pack.

New On-board Charging Configuration for the Lightning Pro

“Also new for 24MY, [the] F-150 Lightning has a new on-board charging configuration. Extended-range Lightning with a single on-board charger now comes with an 11.5 kW on-board charger standard,” noted the Ford representative.

Ford rolled out a fleet-only option to increase on-board charger capacity to 19.2 kW. The company recommends increased charger capacity to Ford Pro customers needing faster charging.

In March 2023, Ford increased the price of the F-150 Lightning after restarting production. The Lightning Pro’s price rose to $59,974, up by $4,000. Ford recently launched the F-150 Lightning Flash, increasing its Lightning offering to 6 trims. The Lightning Flash is a more “tech-forward” version of the electric vehicle. Below are the 2024 Lightning trims and prices.

The F-150 Lightning Pro Standard Range – starts at $49,995 The F-150 Lightning XLT Standard Range – starts at $57,495 The F-150 Lightning Flash Extended Range – starts at $69,995 The F-150 Lightning Lariat Extended Range – starts at $77,495 The F-150 Lightning Platinum Extended Range – starts at $89,995 The limited-edition F-150 Lightning Platinum Black Extended Range – available for order at $97,995

