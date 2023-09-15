By

The base Tesla Model Y Dual-Motor AWD variant is no longer available on the company’s configurator. As of this writing, only the Tesla Model Y Long Range and Performance variants are available for purchase.

In April 2023, Tesla reportedly added the Model Y units using 4680 battery cells to its configurator. Tesla never officially announced the release of its Model Y units with 4680 cells. The company added the base Dual-Motor AWD variant for the starting price of $49,990 before incentives. Before Tesla stopped taking orders for the base Model Y AWD variant, it was priced at $47,740 before options and incentives.

When it became available, the base Model Y AWD had 279 miles of range per charge, a top speed of 135 mph, and a 0-60 mph time of 5.0 seconds. The Model Y also qualified for the Inflation Reduction Act’s $7,500 credit.

The base Tesla Model Y Dual-Motor AWD was available in select locations. Currently, Tesla offers two variants in the United States and Puerto Rico and three Model Y variants in the rest of its markets. Tesla offers a Model Y RWD variant in other markets, including Canada, Mexico, China, and Europe.

The Fremont Factory produces the Model Y Long Range Dual Motor AWD and the Model Y Performance. Recent reports suggest that Giga Texas halted the Model Y line and Cybertruck assembly lines for upgrades and retooling.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Tesla removes base Model Y Dual-Motor AWD from configurator