Tesla has completed another debt sale, this time backed by loans offered to customers purchasing solar equipment from the company.

After Tesla last month raised $783 million in a debt sale of prime automotive leases, the company this week sold $499 million of bonds backed by solar loans from its customers, as reported by Bloomberg. The five-tranche sale first started being marketed by Deutsche Bank on Monday, before being completed on Friday.

Fitch Ratings gave all five tranches of the deal an investment-grade rating, due to the high credit scores held by those who are getting the solar financing. According to people familiar with the matter, every tranche also had more orders than supply available, while the top tranche had a 4.83-percent coupon attached to it.

The sale allows Tesla to access liquid finances without having to tap into additional debt sources, and debt sales have become increasingly common across sectors, including the automotive and energy industries. Tesla has also sold bonds related to its solar business in the past, including multiple rounds of bond sales upon its acquisition of SolarCity in 2016.

So far this year, Tesla has issued $2 billion worth of asset-backed debt, compared to almost $4 billion in 2023. Debt markets are also ballooning at the current time, with asset-backed securities across industries reaching $321 billion this year, according to Bloomberg data. Solar-related debt sales have increased to $5 billion in 2024, compared to roughly $3.7 billion last year.

Tesla reported its Q3 earnings last month, posting $25.18 billion in revenue, $20.02 billion of which came from the company’s automotive sales. The company also reported $2.7 billion in GAAP operating income, a $6.3-billion operating cash flow, and an EPS of $0.72.

The company’s energy division also reported a record gross margin of 30.5 percent in Q3, following suit with Elon Musk’s predictions that Tesla Energy’s sales growth would quickly become one of the company’s highest-margin sectors.

