By

Crews have begun painting the inside of the Boring Company tunnel being built at Gigafactory Texas, as shown in an update shared over the weekend.

In a video update posted by Giga Texas observer and drone pilot Brad Sloan on Saturday, you can see workers painting the interior walls of the Boring Company’s so-called “Cybertunnel,” as the company nears completion. Running beneath the 130 Highway at the Austin, Texas factory, the Boring Company first began construction on the underground tunnel in March, and Elon Musk has previously said that it will be used to transport Cybertrucks from the factory to the outbound lot, where hauling trucks will pick them up for shipping.

The video also shows several other construction updates around the Giga Texas grounds, including the addition of more glass panels, and apparent tests of the water cooling towers set to be used by the on-site supercomputing cluster, dubbed Cortex. You can see a few photos from the video below, or check out Brad’s full 14-minute update here.

The Boring Company also has an ongoing project at its Bastrop, Texas headquarters, and the tunneling firm recently brought county firefighters out to the site as a part of recurring tunnel safety drills. While the company has been in talks with Texas A&M University about a tunneling project, as well as a handful of municipalities across the U.S., the largest Boring Company project to date is currently being built out in Las Vegas.

The initial underground tunnel loop built in the city was built near the convention center, fittingly named the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) loop. The company is also expanding and has been building out stations across the city, and it’s eventually expected to include a total of 81 stops across the city.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla Giga Texas Boring Co. tunnel gets paint as it nears completion