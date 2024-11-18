By

Tesla has launched a new home charging promotion in Texas, offering a year of low rates to customers who purchase a new vehicle and sign up for the company’s electric plan.

Buyers in Texas who take delivery of a Tesla by December 31 and enroll in a Tesla Electric Fixed Plan can now receive a year of unlimited home charging for $5 a month, as announced in a post on X on Monday. The Fixed Electric Plan is typically $15 a month per vehicle for unlimited electric vehicle (EV) charging, while Tesla also offers an Electric Dynamic plan with $25 a month unlimited EV charging.

“Get 1 year of unlimited overnight vehicle charging for $5/month when taking delivery of a new Tesla & enrolling in Tesla Electric Fixed Plan by Dec 31,” Tesla writes in the post.

Tesla’s Electric plans let the company manage and adjust energy systems in accordance with market changes, or owners can use the Tesla app to facilitate energy flow manually. Those with Powerwalls and solar panels can also sell energy back to the grid at a fixed rate per kWh, or at near-market prices for the company’s upgrade monthly plan.

The Fixed plan comes with a 12-month term, and a $400 credit per year per Powerwall enrolled in Tesla’s Virtual Power Plant (VPP) program. It also offers fixed, per-kWh rates for selling energy back to the grid and discounted electricity rates during low-cost hours. The Dynamic plan instead offers a $120 credit per year per Powerwall enrolled in VPPs, month-to-month contracts, peak rates during high demand events, and the ability to sell energy back to the grid at 90-percent of the real-time market price.

You can also see Tesla’s full breakdown of the Electric Fixed and Electric Dynamic plans here on its website.

Tesla officially launched Tesla Electric in Texas in 2022, following approval from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) the prior year. Over the past few years, the company has also launched multiple VPP pilot programs in U.S. states and other countries, allowing groups of owners to effectively create giant, distributed batteries during times of peak demand.

