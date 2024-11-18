By

A German Minister has shared some insights about his political disagreements with Elon Musk and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, going on to add that he “still values” the Tesla CEO and the company’s Gigafactory in Brandenburg.

In an interview shared by German outlet Tagesspiegel on Monday, Brandenburg Economic Minister Jörg Steinbach said that he wouldn’t be willing to congratulate Musk on a Trump victory, calling the win “highly problematic” and saying that he has directly argued with the Tesla CEO in recent months. Steinbach also tells the outlet that he still values Musk as an investor, entrepreneur, and innovator, adding that Musk was even receptive to some of his criticisms.

The Minister also says he has been in regular contact with Musk over long text messages in the months leading up to the election, ultimately noting that he would not congratulate the Tesla CEO on a Trump victory:

I will not congratulate him on this election result either. Donald Trump’s victory is highly problematic for us. I have had contact with Elon Musk more often in the past months, I have argued intensively with him.

I have responded to his comments on the AfD, but also to others. I have made it clear that I think all this is fundamentally written—that for us Donald Trump is not an advocate for democracy, but an autocratic president.

He was able to deal with my criticism. Elon Musk has a completely different view of this. We agreed that we did not come together. In English, they say, agree to disagree.

Still, Steinbach also went on to echo some concerns about bureaucracy, saying that, while it may irritate some, he believes that even Germany could use a little less bureaucracy. Despite this, he thinks Musk will soon see some of Trump’s issues with climate protections, and will go on to retreat from his support for the President-elect in just a few months:

But my prognosis is that after a few months, Musk will retreat frustratedly. He will notice that certain positions of Donald Trump are totally contrary to his convictions, for example in climate protection. And he will find that administrative, political rules, for example, are not easy to put on strength for spending money.

The Minister notes that, while Musk’s support for Trump could affect who buys a Tesla in Germany, the company’s Gigafactory is just one of many throughout the world, and he doesn’t expect it to have a negative impact on sustainable transportation in the country. He also says that Tesla could continue to play an important role in the ongoing crisis across the automotive industry, adding that the company is still looking to expand its facility in Grünheide in the coming months.

Germany’s recent automotive struggles and what role Tesla could play

Volkswagen and other automakers, both in Germany and elsewhere, have struggled amidst the electric vehicle (EV) transition, with some even set to close down factories. One example includes VW’s Potsdam Design Center, along with another factory from the company in Belgium that may move future EV production to its factories in Germany or Slovakia.

Steinach says he is in favor of electrification, adding that he thinks the German automotive industry has been effectively asleep for the past decade. Meanwhile, battery projects in Germany have been put on hold for at least a year, though he says there is light at the end of the tunnel. While he has previously said that every fifth company or so may unfortunately disappear, he also notes that companies should follow Volvo’s example in choosing to stop building internal combustion engines (ICEs) and to pour that effort into EVs.

Even as some companies may disappear, the outlook isn’t all bleak. The Minister also says that Tesla’s economic influence in the country is still underrated, and workers that become unemployed in the EV transition may find a home at the U.S. automaker’s Grünheide plant, which employs around 12,000 workers.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Check out the TESLARATI Marketplace! See More Head on over for more TESLARATI on TikTok! Watch Now

Tesla’s Elon Musk still backed by German Minister, despite political clash