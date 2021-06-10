Tesla looks to recruit Autopilot testers in major U.S. cities

By

Tesla is looking to recruit several Autopilot test drivers in major U.S. cities as the company continues to ramp its self-driving efforts in the country.

For years, Tesla has been known for its semi-autonomous vehicles that assist drivers in traveling while creating a safer environment on the road for everyone. Over the years, Tesla has rolled out various updates and features to make its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving suites more robust while working toward a system that would be capable of Level 5 autonomy, where a car would drive passengers around without any interventions from the driver.

In October 2020, Tesla released the Full Self-Driving Beta to various owners around the United States. The most accurate and high-tech system to date, the FSD Beta group, has contributed more than 7 months of data for Tesla’s future rollout of the self-driving system. Tesla has made several changes to its self-driving systems in the past several months as well. Recently, the company announced it would be transitioning Model 3 and Model Y vehicles to a camera-based system instead of the previously utilized camera and radar-based systems it depended on for several years. CEO Elon Musk said that radar made up for some of the shortfalls that a camera-only approach would have, but he believes Tesla’s systems are robust enough to begin to remove crutches that assist the cameras.

According to its Careers page, Tesla is working to achieve a more well-rounded testing scenario now, and it is looking to hire Autopilot testers in a handful of U.S. cities.

The job postings are available in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, the Bay Area, Washington D.C., and Miami, and they are recognized as ADAS Test Operator.

Tesla describes the role as:

“We are looking for a highly motivated individual to accelerate our vehicle-level testing for all current and future Autopilot features on the path to full self-driving. The ADAS Test Operator will be responsible to identify improvements and regressions across software iterations. A strong candidate will be objectively focused when making judgments, highly organized with a great attention to detail, and a self-starter.”

Interestingly, there are only a few things the applicant needs to be considered for the position, including a driver’s license, valid insurance, fluent writing and speaking in English, familiarity with Autopilot systems, and basic knowledge of driving systems.

ADAS Test Operators could also assist Tesla in other regions where FSD rollouts are being considered, including Europe.

Tesla said:

“This role could require the flexibility of traveling to domestic and international destinations as necessary, to test vehicles on public roads, test tracks and proving grounds.”

With the newly added roles to Tesla’s career page, the company is evidently ready to begin testing in more difficult road situations that will undoubtedly help develop the accuracy and confidence in the Autopilot and Full Self-Driving suites.

Tesla looks to recruit Autopilot testers in major U.S. cities