Tesla gets serious with ADAS testing in Europe

Tesla appears to be getting serious with its Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) testing in Europe as it posted a job for a test specialist in Tarragona, Spain.

Tarragona happens to be the home of Applus IDIADA, which is considered one of the best proving grounds in Europe. Tesla’s decision to hire a test specialist in Tarragona appears to be the company’s move to make significant progress with ADAS development in Europe.

Applus IDIADA is a 370-hectare facility built to support its clients’ vehicle testing needs. The massive facility has multiple test tracks and workshops open all year round. Applus IDIADA would undoubtedly be a good place for an ADAS test specialist.

Tesla’s ADAS test specialist will be working closely with Tesla engineers and technicians to improve the performance of the company’s ADAS system.

“We are looking for a highly motivated individual to help accelerate our vehicle-level testing. The ADAS Test Specialist is a very hands-on position, working closely with Engineers and Technicians to test the performance of our system and identify improvements,” stated Tesla.

Tesla opened multiple jobs in January, calling for an ADAS test operator. The jobs were located throughout Europe, including Zurich, Switzerland, Copenhagen, Denmark, and Helsinki, Finland. The recent job post calling for an ADAS test specialist hints at some progress in testing, considering that the position entails domestic and international travel.

“This is a full-time position which requires someone who is highly organized, confident in their high-performance driving ability, has strong technical aptitude, and the ability to manage projects along a fluid schedule. This role is based in Tarragona, Spain, but also requires the flexibility of traveling (up to 40%) to various domestic and international destinations as necessary, to test vehicles on public roads and proving grounds,” stated Tesla in its job description for the role.

Test Specialist's responsibilities.

Applus IDIADA tracks

