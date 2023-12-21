Tesla tops the UK’s most popular EV list 5 years in a row

By Tesla has topped the United Kingdom’s (UK) Most Popular Electric Vehicle (EV) list for the past 5 years, according to annual car registrations from 2019 to present. Comparison site confused.com sifted through the United Kingdom’s annual EV registrations for the past 5 years and released its findings in the Rise of EVs Report. The report enumerated the UK’s top 10 Most Popular EV models. As we go through the list, keep in mind that the UK car market considers battery and plug-in hybrid vehicles as EVs. div class=”in-article-ad”> div class=”in-article-ad”>

At the top of the list are the Tesla Model Y and the Tesla Model 3, ranking first and second place, respectively. As the older of the two Tesla vehicles, the Model 3 reigned supreme from 2019 to 2022. According to the report, 15,876 Model 3 units were registered in the UK from 2019 to 2021. Then, from 2020 to 2021, more Tesla Model 3 units were registered at 23,543 units.

The Model 3’s numbers only grew from there. In fact, the Rise of EVs Report calculated that the Model 3’s average yearly increase was 21,773 units. The Model Y’s adoption growth is on a whole different level.

From 2021 to 2022, precisely 7,738 Model Y units were registered in the UK, significantly lower than the Model 3’s numbers at the beginning of its sales in 2019. However, the Tesla Model Y’s average yearly increase is 22,561 units, significantly higher than the Model 3. The Model Y launched in 2022 and quickly became popular with consumers in the UK. By 2023, the Model Y’s annual registration grew to 37,383, markedly higher than the Tesla Model 3, with 13,616 yearly registration this year.

The Rise of EVs Report adds that many people in the UK are interested in electric vehicles. However, customers still consider some challenges and barriers before switching to electric cars. Customers who to switch to EVs have several factors to consider, including the overall purchase price of the vehicle, the cost of insurance, and charging capabilities.

“Many are drawn to electric vehicles, but switching to an EV comes with its own set of challenges. The initial cost of the vehicle, along with the cost of insurance, are the main barriers,” noted the report. “But cost isn’t the only concern. Many people considering EVs worry about how far they can go before recharging, known as ‘range anxiety.”

Read the Rise of EVs Report below.

