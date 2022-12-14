Tesla adds Steam integration in its 2022 Holiday Update

Tesla rolled out its 2022 holiday update, and one new surprise for customers is the integration of Steam, a massive library of video games. Steam, a gaming platform that is free to download and use, offers a variety of games. Some games are not free and can cost as low as $1.
In July, Elon Musk announced that Tesla was working on Steam integration. Today’s update comes just in time for the holidays and allows Tesla owners to have a wider collection of games to enjoy.
In its thread on Twitter, Tesla announced the rollout of the holiday update and snuck in the Steam integration video just behind the new Dog Mode feature allowing owners to keep an eye on their pets.
Steam is here—bringing thousands of games to new Model S & X vehicles 🎮 pic.twitter.com/PDzjtefv7A
In Tesla’s Q1 2022 earnings call, Elon Musk said that Tesla aspired to reach volume production of the robotaxi in 2024.
“We’re also working on a new vehicle that I alluded to at the Giga Texas opening, which is a dedicated robo-taxi that’s highly optimized for autonomy, meaning it would not have steering wheel or pedals. And there are a number of other innovations around it that I think are quite exciting.”
“It’s trying to achieve the lowest fully considered cost per mile or cost per kilometer, accounting everything. And so it’s, I think, going to be a very powerful product. Where we aspire to reach volume production of that in 2024. So I think that really will be a massive driver of Tesla’s growth.”
Elon Musk has also pointed out several times that once Tesla has reached the point where robo-taxis exist, passengers would need some form of entertainment. This is where entertainment options such as Steam and gaming will aid with in the future.
