Tesla had lowest tailpipe CO2 emissions & highest fuel economy in 2021 EPA Auto Trends report finds

Tesla had the lowest tailpipe CO2 emissions for 2021, a new report published by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) stated. The EPA released its annual Automotive Trends report, and findings reveal that Tesla is leading the way with the lowest tailpipe CO2 emissions and the highest fuel economy of all large manufacturers.

Naturally, Tesla is the leader since it doesn’t produce any vehicles with an internal combustion engine (ICE), and as a result, there are no tailpipes. However, other manufacturers such as Kia and Toyota are showing improvements now that they have begun producing electric vehicles.

Following Tesla, Subaru, Kida, Hyundai, Nissan, and Honda had reductions in CO2 tailpipe emissions. Stellantis had the highest new vehicle average CO2 emissions and lowest fuel economy of the large manufacturers, the report noted.

Tesla was followed by a close grouping of Subaru, Kia, Hyundai, Nissan, and Honda. Also, for the model year of 2021, Stellantis had the highest new vehicle average CO2 emissions and lowest fuel economy of the large manufacturers. General Motors and Ford followed Stellantis.

The table below shows manufacturers and vehicles with the highest fuel economy by year. The manufacturer with the highest fuel economy for both 2021 and 2022 (preliminary) was Tesla. Stellantis was the lowest and has been the lowest since 2012. The Tesla Model 3 was the overall vehicle with the highest fuel economy and is expected to be replaced by the Lucid Air in 2022.

The table below shows the estimated real-world fuel economy and CO2 emissions for vehicles from Model Year 2020-2022.

The report also noted that in 2021, hybrid vehicles reached a new high of 9% of all production.

“This increase was mostly due to the growth of hybrids in the truck SUV and pickup vehicle types. The combined category of electric vehicles (EVs), plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs), and fuel cell vehicles (FCVs) increased to 4% of production in model year 2021 and are projected to reach 8% of production in model year 2022, due to expected growth in EV production across the industry,” it stated.

Other key findings from the report found that in 2021, the average estimated real-world CO2 emission rate for all new vehicles fell by 2 g/mi to 347 g/mi, which was the lowest ever measured.

“Real-world fuel economy remained at a record high 25.4 mpg.”

All vehicle types are at record-low CO2 emissions, and preliminary data shows that the emissions and fuel economy for 2022 are expected to improve from 2021 levels.

