Tesla’s AI team are seemingly teasing FSD V13 as November ends

Tesla appears to be setting the stage for the initial release of Full Self-Driving (FSD) V13. This seems to be the case, at least, based on social media posts from the electric vehicle maker’s employees on X.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently teased the update with a simple rocketship emoji on X. The post was a response to Ashok Elluswamy, the VP of AI Software at Tesla, who noted in a post that FSD V13 is looking (fire).

🚀😎 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2024

The teasers from Tesla’s team didn’t stop at the top. Soon, several Tesla AI team members shared their excitement online. As per NotATeslaApp, this level of enthusiasm and social media engagement from Tesla’s employees about an upcoming FSD release is quite unprecedented. This suggests that the upcoming V13 update may be quite substantial.

Following are some apparent FSD V13 posts from Tesla team members.

Can't wait for y'all to see what we have in store!! https://t.co/W37ZSz2oSC — Kalena Brown (@KalenaKBrown) November 28, 2024

Expectations are high that Tesla might be doing an employee-only release of FSD V13 to start. Once this is completed, the update is expected to be pushed to early access testers. Provided that no issues arise at this stage, FSD V13 will be rolled out to the greater FSD fleet. Tesla definitely seems to be working hard on FSD V13, with Elluswamy mentioning that engineers were working on the software all the way to Thanksgiving morning.

Literally true, some working even today morning 🙇 — Ashok Elluswamy (@aelluswamy) November 28, 2024

While it seems certain that FSD V13 will be released early December at the earliest, the positivity surrounding FSD V13 among the company’s employees suggests that the update will be well worth the wait. FSD V13, after all, is expected to be the most capable and safest build of the advanced driver-assist system yet, exceeding even the remarkable performance of V12.5.6.3, which was showcased in a series of promotional videos on X.

