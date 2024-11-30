By

Tesla delivery centers across China seem to be extremely busy as the final month of the fourth quarter approaches. Over the past few days, images from China have emerged showing Tesla delivery centers being filled with customers waiting to take delivery of their Giga Shanghai-made Model 3 or Model Y.

Tesla China is putting the pedal to the metal this Q4 2024, with the electric vehicle maker announcing a rare RMB 10,000 discount for select variants of the Model Y crossover. Tesla also announced that its popular five-year zero-interest loan offer for local customers of the Model 3 and Model Y has been extended until the end of the year.

This isn’t footage of the first iPhone launch, Chinese people genuinely want a Tesla! pic.twitter.com/U3n5fWVYg3 — Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) November 29, 2024

Despite news of an updated variant of the Model Y being released next year, customers in China appear to have embraced Tesla’s recent sales efforts. Over the previous days, videos and images of Tesla’s delivery centers across the country have been posted online. Many depicted Tesla locations that are busy with activity and filled with customers.

$TSLA

A store in Tesla Hefei can't even afford a cup of coffee because of the large number of people. pic.twitter.com/QGppIgSh7J — Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) November 29, 2024

One humorous video from a Tesla store in Hefei, China even poked fun at the electric vehicle maker. This was because the location was reportedly so filled with people, it could not even provide coffee to its customers anymore. Another delivery center in Hangzhou showed a Tesla store that was completely crowded with customers.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated that he believes the electric vehicle maker can match or exceed its delivery numbers from 2023. For Tesla to accomplish this goal, it would have to deliver about 515,000 vehicles this Q4 2024. Considering that China is one of Tesla’s largest markets, a strong domestic performance this fourth quarter could bring the company closer to its ambitious goal.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla China delivery centers remain extremely busy as December approaches