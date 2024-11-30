By

Tesla Optimus is in Japan. Tesla Japan’s announcement shared little information about visiting the company’s humanoid robot. However, it did share Tesla Optimus’ possible locations in Japan.

“Let’s go meet Optimus! Tesla Saitama Shintoshin exhibits ‘Optimus,’ a humanoid robot equipped with the same AI and hardware as Tesla vehicles, for the first time in Japan.”

The company’s humanoid robot will be at the Tesla Saitama Shintoshin exhibit, which is in Tokyo according to Google Maps. Tesla Japan’s X account also shared a pin location to Tesla Shinsaibashi, hinting that Optimus might make an appearance in Osaka.

Tesla Optimus content has been coming up a lot lately as the company prepares for the humanoid robot’s eventual release. For example, socialite Kim Kardashian posted pictures with the Tesla Cybercab and Optimus a week ago. Some speculated that Tesla paid Kardashian to promote the Tesla Cybercab and Optimus. However, those rumors were quickly shut down.

After Optimus visited Kim Kardashian, Neuralink’s X account announced that the FDA approved feasibility trials for tests on controlling a robotic arm with its N1 implant. The feasibility trials would be called Neuralink’s CONVOY study. In the summer, Elon Musk teased the possibility of controlling Optimus limbs through Neuralink’s N1 implant. The CONVOY study would be a step toward linking Optimus with the N1 implant.

A few days after Neuralink’s CONVOY study received FDA approval, Tesla released a video showcasing Optimus’ upgraded hands. Tesla’s new hands for Optimus presumably have 22 degrees of freedom (DoF), which Musk teased earlier in the year. As such, it is closer to human hands, which have 27 DoF.

Tesla confirmed that Optimus’ new hand was teleoperated in the demo video. Some people criticized Tesla’s decision to show Optimus with a teleoperated hand. However, it also shows that an Optimus limb can be manipulated smoothly while controlled by humans.

If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Tesla Optimus heading to Japan