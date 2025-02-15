Tesla vehicles in the U.S. are set to get this long-awaited feature

By

Tesla vehicles in the United States are now confirmed to be getting one of the most long-awaited features that drivers in the country have been waiting for — Matrix Headlights.

Matrix Headlights are among the most interesting, unique, and high-tech features that the company has to offer.

The system uses its exterior cameras to determine which pixels of a headlight can be dimmed to increase visibility for other drivers while also maintaining maximum visibility for the driver of the Tesla.

Here’s an example of how it works:

You’ll notice that as the vehicle in the distance approaches, the Tesla automatically dims certain pixels of the headlights, allowing the oncoming car to not be blinded by the excessive light.

You’ll also see that other areas of the road are still illuminated, so visibility for the driver is kept at a high level.

Tesla has been attempting to release this feature in the United States for some time. Last October, company executives said that the feature was “almost there” in terms of being approved for use here. It has been widely popular in the European market, where it was first enabled for drivers.

Now, the wait appears to be over.

Tesla’s Vice President of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy confirmed that the company’s vehicles in the United States will have the long-awaited feature installed on its cars, and it won’t be just the newest models.

Instead, it will be many of them.

We got it this time @dburkland – We’ll start with New Model Y and work our way to the others – we got through the difficult work. — Lars (@larsmoravy) February 14, 2025

The Model S and Model X, as well as the legacy Model 3 and Y, and the new versions of both of those vehicles will be able to use the Matrix Headlight system, which enables what Tesla has called “Adaptive Lighting.”

It’s a huge step in the direction of more safety for Tesla owners and those who drive around them, as more light on the road, as long as it’s not blinding drivers, is great for safety as it enables more visibility.

