Tesla Model 3 and Model Y top US EV sales in 2024: Cox Automotive

The Tesla Model Y and Model 3 dominated the U.S. electric vehicle market in 2024, as per Cox Automotive data.

Interestingly enough, the Tesla Cybertruck also made a strong entry into the U.S.’ top EV ranks despite its premium price.

Driving the news:

In 2024, Tesla saw its U.S. sales drop by over 37,000 units compared to the previous year, Cox estimated. However, the company still holds the lion’s share of the EV market with an estimated 633,000 units sold in 2024.

The lion’s share of Tesla’s sales are accounted for by the Model Y crossover and the Model 3 sedan.

Together, the Model Y and Model 3 accounted for over 40% of all electric vehicles sold in the U.S. in 2024.

Despite its premium price and most of 2024 being covered by the Cybertruck’s limited-edition “Foundation Series” run, the all-electric pickup truck became the United States’ fifth best-selling electric vehicle in 2024.

By the numbers:

Total U.S. EV sales for 2024 reached a record 1.3 million, a 7.3% increase from the previous year.

With these results, EVs accounted for 8.1% of total sales in the U.S. auto market, up from 7.8% share in 2023.

Cox previously estimated that Tesla is still the dominant force in the U.S. auto market with an estimated 633,000 units sold in 2024. In second place is GM with 114,432 units, followed by Ford in third place with 97,865 EVs sold.

Overall, Tesla’s ability to maintain market leadership even with a drop in year-over-year sales shows the company’s dominant position in the EV sector.

What’s next:

Cox Automotive is expecting 2025 to set another record for electric vehicle sales in the United States.

It remains to be seen if Tesla will dominate once more, though the strength of the Model Y and the Model 3 in the United States’ auto market is difficult to deny.

