Tesla, Apple alumnus joins Rivian as head of communications

By

In a recent press release, electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc. announced that it had hired Tesla, Apple, and Meta alumnus Sarah O’Brien. She will be working as Rivian’s Chief Communications Officer.

Prior to her appointment at Rivian, O’Brien spent over four years working as the Vice President of Executive and Product Communications at Meta. As Rivian’s new executive, she will be reporting directly to Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe.

O’Brien carries a lot of experience in the electric vehicle sector. During her tenure at Tesla, she served as the EV maker’s Vice President of Communications, and she supported the launch of the Model 3, Solar Roof, and the Tesla Semi. The Model 3 and Tesla Semi’s launches were among the electric vehicle maker’s best and most refined to date. The Tesla Semi launch, in particular, was very memorable due to its “one more thing” portion — the unveiling of the next-generation Roadster.

During her eight-year stint at Apple, O’Brien led the communications for the Apple Watch, one of the tech giant’s most iconic products in recent years. She also helped in the global launches for products like the iPhone, iPad, App Store, and the iTunes Music Festival.

In Rivian, O’Brien is expected to oversee the electric vehicle maker’s communications function. These include product, consumer, internal, and corporate communications. Her experience should help highlight and promote Rivian’s latest innovations.

The new Rivian executive shared her thoughts about her new appointment.

“Rivian is still in the early chapters of its incredible story, and I’m thrilled to be able to play a role in telling the next chapters. Rivian is delivering on an ambitious mission, not only to create electric vehicles that redefine the ownership experience, but to provide its customers with real ways to get carbon out of transportation and drive real impact. By helping to tell Rivian’s stories, we hope to inspire people from across the world to explore responsibly and preserve our natural world,” O’Brien said in a press release.

While O’Brien is not part of Rivian’s production team, her expertise in communications would help frame the company’s work in a way that would make it relevant and significant to potential customers. This is incredibly important, especially considering that Rivian stock has dipped over 80% from where it was at the start of 2022.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla, Apple alumnus joins Rivian as head of communications