Tesla owners ‘toss coins’ to Elon Musk: ‘The Witcher’ game coming soon to Tesla Arcade?

Elon Musk asked Tesla owners if they want to play The Witcher on their vehicles, and the Twitterverse did not say “Hmmm…” just as the main character on the popular Netflix series does. Instead, they quickly replied to the Buff Mage, erm Elon Musk, with a resounding yes.

The Tesla chief started a 24-hour poll on Twitter and Tesla community was quick to let Musk know their thoughts. Musk posted two options — Yes (Tosses coin) or No, I have the plague– that are both in reference to The Witcher series that focuses on the character Geralt of Rivia, played by actor Henry Cavill, that’s already available on Tesla Theater via Netflix. The final results of the poll show that 690,248 users voted with 85.4% saying yes and 14.6% saying no.

Want to play The Witcher game on your Tesla? (you can already watch the show on Tesla Netflix theater) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 22, 2020

Whether The Witcher game will be added to the Tesla Arcade soon is for everyone to find out, but Tesla has been leading the pack in terms of having popular apps and games on its in-car entertainment system. At the moment, Tesla owners have access to popular games such as Beach Buggy Racing 2, Stardew Valley, and Cuphead, among others.

The Witcher game is the epic RPG saga developed by CD Projeckt Red based on a series of fantasy novels with the same titles that revolve around the story of beast hunters with supernatural abilities. Musk did not give any hint which game in the franchise he is referring too since there are several games available today, but the first season of The Witcher series on Netflix is a perfect intro to The Witcher 3 game. The said game is one of the most awarded games in history, raking in around 800 awards since its debut. With the Netflix series being so popular at the moment, sales of The Witcher 3 have also been spiking up.

Just like other fantasy novel fans and gamers, it appears Tesla CEO Elon Musk is a fan of The Witcher and he has tweeted several times in reference to it. On January 10, Musk posted a message in reference to the viral song of the show.

🎶 Toss a coin to ur Witcher 🎶 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 10, 2020

A week after, he posted another meme that suggests that the song was still in his head during the wee hours of the morning.

Both tweets did not go unnoticed. The first tweet was retweeted almost 30,000 times and was liked more than 218,000 times. The second one was also phenomenally received by Musk’s followers with 38,000 retweets and over 260,000 Likes.

In the same Twitter conversation, the Tesla chief also confirmed that they are also working on the SpaceX version of the space flight simulation game Kerbal Space Program.

Below are the official trailers of The Witcher Netflix series and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt game: