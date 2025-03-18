Tesla attack in Las Vegas results in several vehicles being set on fire

Authorities are investigating a suspected arson attack at a Tesla service center in Las Vegas, Nevada, where an individual allegedly torched multiple vehicles in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Incident

The Metropolitan Police Department noted that the incident occurred around 2:45 a.m. at a Tesla Collision Center located in the 6000 block of West Badura Avenue, as per a report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The incident marks one of the latest attacks against the electric vehicle maker’s property and vehicles.

A video taken of the incident shows several Tesla vehicles burning. Photos from the location also show that the Tesla service center had been vandalized with graffiti. DEVELOPING: Video provided to the Review-Journal shows several @Tesla vehicles engulfed in flames after Las Vegas police say they were set on fire by an individual early Tuesday morning.

Arson Suspected

While an investigation is ongoing, the blaze is believed to be deliberately set. Authorities noted that “Communications received information that an individual had set several vehicles on fire in the parking lot and caused damage to the property.” The individual suspected of the attack, however, does not seem to be apprehended yet.

Federal agents are assisting the investigation, with the FBI confirming its involvement to the Review-Journal. As per the FBI, it “has personnel on scene to offer assistance to LVMPD.”

Previous Warnings

While attacks on Tesla seem to be quite prevalent today, key officials in the United States have issued stern warnings to those who have participated in destructive behavior against the company. These include U.S. President Donald Trump, who warned that those attacking companies like Tesla, which provide jobs to thousands of Americans, will be caught, and they will “go through hell.”

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi also recently noted that the person who threw Molotov cocktails at a Tesla store is currently in jail and facing up to 20 years in prison. Bondi also stated that an investigation is underway to determine who is funding the destructive actions against the electric vehicle maker.