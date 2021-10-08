Tesla Giga Texas to produce the safest ATV in the market alongside the Cybertruck

By

Tesla Giga Texas will produce the Cyberquad, the ATV that debuted alongside the Cybertruck. The Cyberquad gained popularity after its appearance during the Cybertruck unveiling, even appearing in one of Travis Scott’s music videos.

“So we’re definitely making the Cybertruck here,” reaffirmed Elon Musk at the recent Annual Shareholders Meeting, referring to Giga Texas. “And so probably the ATV, too,” he added.

When he talked about Tesla’s ATV, Musk was referring to the Cyberquad. The Tesla CEO provided a few details about the upcoming all-electric recreational vehicle. Musk took particular note with regards to the ATV’s safety, stating that since ATVs are inherently dangerous vehicles, Tesla would ensure that the Cyberquad is as safe as possible.

(Credit: Tesla)

“The ATV is an interesting design challenge because ATVs are pretty dangerous because ATVs are pretty dangerous. And so, we want to make an ATV that is the least dangerous ATV. So if you’re gonna ATV, well you might as well have the least dangerous ATV,” Musk said.

“So it will have a really low center of gravity because the battery pack will be down low. And I think we could do some things with the suspension and make it really hard to roll this thing,” he thought out loud, listing some of the design ideas Tesla might explore with the Cyberquad.

Musk’s concerns about ATVs are well-founded. According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), major ATV distributors agreed to stop distributing three-wheel ATVs in the late 1980s due to safety concerns. Most ATVs on the market today have four wheels.

Still, ATVs have a high center of gravity, no roll bars, or other safety measures to prevent them from tipping over, warns KidsHealth. ATVs could throw passengers off their seats, or worse, the vehicle could roll on top of riders, causing severe injuries or even death.

Last month, Tesla filed a new application for the Cyberquad trademark at the United States Patent and Trademark Office. However, the application was not for the Cyberquad vehicle specifically but rather for a range of games, toys, sporting goods, and clothing.

In 2019, Musk said that the Cyberquad would be an add-on option for the Cybertruck. Currently, the only add-on Cybertruck reservation holders can choose is Tesla’s Full Self-Driving suite.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, reach out to me at [email protected] or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Tesla Giga Texas to produce the safest ATV in the market alongside the Cybertruck