Tesla fulfills NHTSA, IIHS promise for automatic braking ahead of 2022 deadline

Tesla has made good on its promise to add automatic emergency braking to all of its vehicles nearly two years ahead of the September 1, 2022 deadline that was set by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Tesla has equipped all four of its currently-available vehicles with Consumer Reports key active safety systems, the website shows in a chart. Forward Collision Warning, City Automatic Emergency Braking, High-Speed Automatic Emergency Braking, and Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking are all available on Tesla’s models.

The commitment was promised by 20 automakers representing 99% of the U.S. automotive market, the IIHS said in March 2016, when the commitment was announced. “AEB systems help prevent crashes or reduce their severity by applying the brakes for the driver. The systems use on-vehicle sensors such as radar, cameras, or lasers to detect an imminent crash, warn the driver and apply the brakes if the driver does not take sufficient action quickly enough,” the group stated.

Other American automakers, like Ford and GM, have managed to get started on the commitment, but haven’t equipped all of their vehicles with the automating braking features yet. Ford has made many of the functionalities standard on its passenger models like the Edge, Escape, Expedition, and Explorer, but has them listed as optional on performance models like the Mustang. The F-250 and F-350 also have each of the automatic braking features listed as “Optional.”

GM-operated Chevrolet has optional emergency braking on nearly all of its vehicles. The only car that comes standard with FCW and PED. AEB is the Equinox. This means one in seventeen of Chevrolet’s cars has the safety features listed as “Standard,” but there’s still time to equip its lineup before September 1, 2022.

However, foreign automakers have prioritized the safety features and have already applied them to all of the cars in their lineup. Germany’s Volkswagen, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW have already fulfilled the promise. Hyundai, Volvo, Toyota, Subaru, and Mazda have also come through with their safety promise, a table from the NHTSA shows.

Tesla’s focus on safety has paid off, and the company has established itself as an early bird in the installation of these AEB systems. Joining only Volvo to complete the effort to 100% completion, the company’s ever-growing concentration on manufacturing the safest cars on the market is paying dividends.