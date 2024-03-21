Tesla rolls out new Autopark in software update

By

Tesla has released a new version of Autopark in Software Update 2024.2.11.

Tesla has been working on releasing a more robust Autopark version for some time now, and CEO Elon Musk noted earlier this month that the feature would be rolled out in the near future.

It now appears that it is here after much anticipation and waiting from Tesla’s faithful fans and owners.

According to Not a Tesla App, Tesla has officially included Autopark’s new version in the 2024.2.11 Software Update:

“Your vehicle can now automatically park — and parallel park — in designated spaces.

When you’re driving at low speed, your display highlights potential parking spaces. Autopark shows a circular P symbol to suggest a space, but you can choose any highlighted space.

To start parking, stop the vehicle, press Start, and release the steering wheel so it can move freely. Refer to the Owner’s Manual for more detail.

As with all Autopilot features, you must continue to pay attention and be ready to take immediate action, including canceling Autopark.”

As Tesla phased out sensors from its vehicles and focused on its self-proclaimed Tesla Vision a few years back, cars lost some of their capabilities.

Autopark and Smart Summon were unavailable on cars without Ultra Sonic Sensors (USS), as the vehicles were unable to detect objects and distances from them without the sensors.

Tesla then utilized High-Fidelity Park Assist in the Holiday Update, which rolled out around Christmas time. It is available for cars with USS and Tesla Vision.

Autopark was supposed to be renamed “Banish,” according to Musk.

In addition, Tesla expects to roll out “really cool stuff,” and improvements to Summon could be made next.

