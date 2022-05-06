Teslas using Autopilot are eight times less likely to be in an accident

By

Tesla vehicles utilizing the company’s Autopilot vehicles are eight times less likely to be involved in an accident compared to the total U.S. vehicle fleet, data from the automaker’s 2021 Impact Report states.

Tesla has long touted the safety of its vehicles, especially ones that operate with its Autopilot driver assistance features. Tesla Autopilot includes several features that are all designed to assist drivers “with the most burdensome parts of driving.” The features include:

Navigate On Autopilot: “Navigate on Autopilot suggests lane changes to optimize your route, and makes adjustments so you don’t get stuck behind slow cars or trucks. When active, Navigate on Autopilot will also automatically steer your vehicle toward highway interchanges and exits based on your destination.”

Autosteer: “Using advanced cameras, sensors, and computing power, your Tesla will navigate tighter, more complex roads.”

Smart Summon: “With Smart Summon, your car will navigate more complex environments and parking spaces, maneuvering around objects as necessary to come find you in a parking lot.”

In its 2021 Impact Report released on Friday, Tesla continued its streak of dominance in safety statistics over other Tesla vehicles not utilizing active safety features, and the Total U.S. Vehicle fleet, which is eight times more likely to be involved in an accident.

Tesla detailed in the report:

“In 2021, we recorded 0.22 crashes for every million miles driven in which drivers were using Autopilot technology (Autosteer and active safety features). For drivers who were not using Autopilot technology (no Autosteer and active safety features), we recorded 0.77 crashes for every million miles driven. By comparison, NHTSA’s most recent data shows that in the United States there are 1.81 automobile crashes for every million miles driven.”

What is particularly interesting about the data is that, based on media reports and misrepresentations of Tesla’s Autopilot and Full Self-Driving systems and their capabilities, it proves Tesla Autopilot’s safety features are incredibly effective. Because of Tesla’s dedication to solving autonomous driving, when its cars are involved in accidents, the coverage of the event is usually caricatured and represented in a poor manner. While Tesla Autopilot and Full Self-Driving are not perfect systems and have plenty of flaws, they are incredibly safe based on the data.

Tesla still maintains that drivers need to keep their hands on the wheel at all times, and they must remain vigilant while operating the vehicle in any capacity. Despite the efforts of some social media influencers or celebrities who falsely show off the capabilities of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving and Autopilot suites, the company has not claimed the cars are capable of driving themselves.

