Tesla's Autopilot conquers intimidating highway and inner city trip with ease

recent video from a Tesla enthusiast shows that the electric car maker’s driver-assist software is fully capable of handling lengthy trips on the highway, navigating through various on and off ramps and performing smooth lane changes.

As a part of his “Tesla Challenge” series on YouTube, Tesla owner and enthusiast Dirty Tesla took his Model 3 on a 45-mile journey from Ann Arbor, Michigan to Troy, Michigan. He decided it was a perfect opportunity to test Tesla’s Navigate on Autopilot system as the journey was taken during a relatively busy time on the highway. His Model 3 was operating on Software 2019.40.50.7 with Hardware 2.5.

Dirty Tesla noted that the intention of the video was to intervene as little as possible with the car to see how it would handle the trip in somewhat stressful conditions. He stated that in past challenges, he has been a tad disappointed with his Model 3’s performance when navigating on the highway with Autopilot and Full Self-Driving. However, this test gave a completely different result.

When traveling on Interstate-75 in Michigan, Dirty Tesla notes that exit 186B has given his vehicle some issues in the past. Even though the vehicle and GPS recognized that the exit needed to be taken to get to the destination in the quickest way possible, the Tesla would sometimes speed by the exit and reroute.

However, the vehicle easily recognized the exit in this instance and took it with relative ease. “Perfect, it took it. That is so nice. That’s an exit that [the car] used to just fly right past it. It had it on the screen, it said it was going to exit, and it just didn’t. But now, that is working,” he said.

Shortly after taking the correct exit in a manner that was impressive to Dirty Tesla, the car then displayed its recently added Adjacent Lane Speed Adjustment feature. When approaching a traffic light that had recently turned green, a line of cars in the lane next to the one Dirty Tesla was driving in was not yet moving. The Model 3’s Autopilot cameras and sensors recognized this and eventually slowed the vehicle down so it would be traveling at a safer speed that was similar to the cars around it.

After exiting the freeway, the Tesla was then automatically navigating through a series of city roads and intersections flawlessly. This was impressive as some lines on the road were faded or not visible at all. This did not seem to be a challenge for the Tesla and it was able to travel through the streets of Troy without any intervention from the driver.

The performance of Dirty Tesla’s Model 3 is another example of how far Tesla’s Autopilot and Full Self-Driving systems have come. As the company has released frequent updates to the software that has made it safer, the Tesla enthusiast noted that the vehicle seems to perform with more confidence than it ever has before. Ultimately, the YouTube host gave Autopilot’s performance an A rating and stated the drive was super impressive and a lot of fun.

You can watch Dirty Tesla’s 45-mile journey in his Model 3 below.